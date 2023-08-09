Kelsey Grammer Bartends with 'Faith' at 75 Main in Southampton This Saturday

Kelsey Grammer gets behind the bar with Faith beer at 75 Main this weekend (Joshua Blanchard /PMC)

If you’re a fan of ’90s sitcoms – and who isn’t? – you’re accustomed to seeing Dr. Frazier Crane on the air, hosting his eponymous radio show, or pacing his Seattle condo with zany family and friends uproariously testing his patience. And if you can harken way, way back to the ’80s, before Frasier was spun off, you mostly recall Kelsey Grammer playing the younger, mulleted barfly Dr. Frasier Crane, who nursed a beer from his perch at Boston pub Cheers.

And who could forget his turn as the iconic voice of Sideshow Bob on The Simpsons!

This Saturday, however, you’ll be able to see the Emmy-award-winning actor up close and personal in a brand new role, albeit in a familiar setting: The Frasier funnyman will be a guest publican at 75 Main in Southampton Village, where he’ll be serving up a little Faith — the beer he launched from an Upstate New York brewery — starting at 1:30 p.m.

If you believe in it, they will come, right?

According to a letter written by Grammer on the Faith homepage, founding the brewery in 2015 was “the first step toward a dream that is decades old. Having visited the Catskills as a boy and spent some of my most precious days here, I always suspected I would have a future with these mountains.”

Located in upstate Delaware County on an old dairy farm, a big part of his brewery’s mission is to restore the economy of this “magnificent corner of the world,” which, according to Grammer, has seen its share of “challenges” in recent years. Grammer opened a taproom in the Catskills village of Margaretville in 2019.

“It is our hope that Faith will create and sell beautiful beers of all varieties. We … explore this marvelous craft, living in harmony with the land and the people here, harvesting our potential together,” reads his note to web visitors.

The brand and brewery also appears to have a vague affiliation with Christianity, beyond the obvious name, as Grammer ends his missive with, “May fortune smile on this venture and the good people of our town, these mountains and our blessed nation. Free of shame and without apology, we thank God for the abundance in our lives and for this opportunity.”

The famously slapstick sophisticate, who’s on the record as a self-professed “Bible guy” and was raised a Christian Scientist, is well known as one of the few conservatives working in Hollywood. Earlier this year, he starred in the film Jesus Revolution, playing the role of a real-life pastor named Chuck Smith from Southern California.

The 68-year-old actor told Fox News, “It strikes me, you know, I probably have been preparing for [this role] all my life, honestly,” adding, “It’s a pretty seamless transition into playing Chuck.”

In 2017, the actor opened up about the tragic deaths in his family which led to him coping with drugs and alcohol, as well as his brushes with the law. Grammer is now married to his fourth wife, and the couple have three children together, including one named Faith.

Meanwhile, 75 Main, owned by East End restaurateur and reality TV star Zach Erdem, has also recently opened a brand new restaurant and hotel in the Village of Greenport.

75 main is located at 75 Main Street, Southampton Village, 75main.com