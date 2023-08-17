Hamptons Mid-August Culinary Events: Amber Waves Hoedown, MTK for Maui, Foul Witch Pop-Up & More

Hoedown happenings at Amber Waves this Friday

The dog days are officially here, but our summer tomatoes (still a bit green) tell us there’s plenty of season left. And there’s no shortage of late-August events unfolding across the Hamptons, including a hoedown in Amagansett, more NYC restos popping up, and a fundraiser for the victims of Maui’s fire catastrophe.

Here are a few notable calendar events on the horizon as August draws to a close.

Mid-August Hamptons Culinary Events

MTK (and Navy Beach) Supports Maui

16 Navy Road, Montauk



Want to help the people of Maui who suffered due to the recent catastrophic wildfires? This weekend, Navy Beach is throwing a MTK for Maui fundraiser with a weekend-long luau that benefits the fire-stricken island. Profits from a Maui Strong menu being offered will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation and The Maui Strong Fund. Enjoy live musical performances from Rum Punch Mafia and Winston Irie. navybeach.com/montauk/

Amber Waves Hoedown Fundraiser

367 Main Street Amagansett



The popular not-for-profit farm on Route 27 in Amagansett — celebrating its 15th anniversary this year — is throwing a summer fundraising hoedown this Friday on the farm starting at 5:30 p.m. Last year, Amber Waves donated almost 50,000 pounds of produce to food pantries across the South Fork. Funds also go to supporting the farm’s apprenticeship program, children’s education programs, and other programs benefitting community enrichment. Friday’s hoedown will include live country music, an auction, and plenty of food, beverage, and fun on the farm. Visit amberwavesfarm.networkforgood.com for tickets.

Catch a Fleeting Foul Witch at Roberta’s

240 Firestone Road, Montauk



Foul Witch, the newest restaurant in NYC’s East Village from the team behind Roberta’s, will be hosting a ticketed five-course dinner event on Thursday, August 24 in Montauk, in partnership with natural wine producer Barbichette, and sustainably sourced caviar supplier, Caviar Russe. Buzz has been growing around Foul Witch since it opened in January, including a two-star review from The New York Times‘ Pete Wells. robertaspizza.com/montauk, foulwitchnyc.com

Charlie Bird Flies East, Lands at Rosie’s

195 Main Street, Amagansett



“As for the food, most everything on the menu at Charlie Bird is fantastic,” wrote The Infatuation of this West Village foodie favorite that’s popping up in Amagansett this Thursday–Sunday, as well as next Thursday–Sunday, at the Rosie’s Residencies Series. rosiesamagansett.com, charliebirdnyc.com