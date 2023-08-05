Nancy Marie Smith of Southold Remembered as Faith Leader

Nancy Marie Smith

Nancy Marie Smith, a 26-year resident of Southold, and formerly of Rockville Centre and Valley Stream, died on Sunday, July 16, 2023. She was 68 years old.

Nancy was born on October 7, 1954 in Rockville Centre to Dorothy T. (née Post) and Harold J. Sheridan. She was one of five children. She graduated from Valley Stream Central High School.

On September 17, 1977 she married the love of her life, the late Joseph T. Smith, in Valley Stream. Together they had six children and eventually made their home in Southold.

Nancy worked as a school aide at Southold Junior/Senior High School. She was a member of Saint Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Southold where she was a Eucharistic Minister and Catechist.

Predeceased by her husband Joseph; her daughter Anna Marie Smith; and siblings Robert J. Sheridan and Gerard J. Sheridan; Nancy is survived by her children Catherine L. Smith, Thomas J. Smith, Jennifer M. Mudd (Stephen), Theresa M. Standish (Zachary) and Patrick J. Smith; grandchildren Anna M. Mudd, Damian T. Smith and Tanner J. Smith; and siblings Daniel P. Sheridan and Patricia S. Jung (Frederick).

The family received friends on Thursday, July 20 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, July 21 at Saint Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment followed at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County Inc., 380 Washington Avenue, Roosevelt, New York 11575 in memory of Nancy’s late daughter Anna Marie Smith would be appreciated.