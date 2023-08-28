Podcast: Dan Talks with Tate's Bake Shop & Cookies Founder Kathleen King

Kathleen King, founder of Tate’s Bake Shop and famous Tate’s cookies

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Tate’s Founder Kathleen King

Episode 148: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Kathleen King, the founder of the famous Tate’s Bake Shop in Southampton, who grew her company, battling some difficult adversity along the way, and eventually sold the brand for $100 million to Riverside in 2014. In 2018, it sold again for $500 million to Oreo and Chips Ahoy! owner Mondelēz International, Inc., turning Tates into a national sensation with hundreds of employees making uniquely crispy cookies now found on the shelves of stores across the country.

Most recently, King’s success story has been turned into a new children’s book, Cookie Queen: How One Girl Started Tate’s Bake Shop, written with Lowey Bundy Sichol and illustrated by Ramona Kaulitzki, which also includes an original recipe for molasses cookies.

You can find Cookie Queen: How One Girl Started Tate’s Bake Shop at your local bookstore or online.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast