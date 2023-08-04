When Ramen & Cold Pizza Is the Fanciest Dining Experience

When does ramen become a delicacy?

I know of at least two private restaurants in the Hamptons where you pay $200 per person up front and, along with six others, spend an hour in the kitchen of a Michelin-rated chef who, while talking about caviar, truffles and oysters, cooks a fabulous meal for you.

The work is creative, you don’t really know what you’ll get ahead of time, and you come away having enjoyed a unique gastronomic experience you will remember forever.

Because of the expense, this kind of dining experience is only for those with deep pockets, of course. However, many such folks achieved financial success only after living through years of struggle and poverty.

Perhaps the Hamptons could use a private pay-ahead restaurant that for $200 per person serves these people the stuff they ate when they started out. Bring back the memories. Ramen noodle cups, cold pizza, leftover mac and cheese, a 6-pack of warm beer, a crazy uncle who shows up unannounced, and two dogs who get into a fight under the table in the middle of the meal.

Worth a try?