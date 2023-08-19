Sparkling Pointe Apero Hour, Restaurants at 1 Year & More East End 'Food Seen'

Sparkling Pointe

Noodle lovers, ramen enthusiasts, lend me your ears. Kumiso, East Hampton’s first izakaya, has opened in the alley behind Breezin’ Up. Gaining inspiration from the vibrant late-night snack and bar scene in the backstreets of Tokyo, the menu is littered with delicious noms. From ramen options such as the lobster roll and garlic shroom, salads like smashed cucumber and chicory carrot, to the torched wagyu and Super Mario (hamachi, edamame, quinoa punch and creamy ponzu) rolls, you won’t know where to start.

The Peking bun, consisting of duck, scallion, cucumber and hoisin, is a favorite as well. The restaurant also offers catering for “intimate and refined 14-course omakase dinners to lively pool parties with karaoke and yakitori” for up to 200 guests.

On Tuesday evenings, Kumiso is offering diners an “unforgettable sake and snack experience.” An izakaya-style tasting will be presented featuring three sakes astutely paired with five scrumptious small plates. Immerse yourself in the diverse flavors of the sake world, “showcasing the best offerings from different regions.” The menu will alternate monthly, making each visit to Kumiso fresh and different.

The Europeans know how to reboot. Whether it’s taking a siesta in Spain, or apéro hour in France, both customs are great mind and body rejuvenators. Sparkling Pointe Winery in Southold is hosting Apéro Hour on their 40-acre vineyard on Friday, August 25 from 4–6 p.m. Guests can enjoy a rotating menu of unique sparkling wine cocktails hand-crafted by the Sparkling Pointe team and in partnership with Heimat New York Handcrafted Liqueur.⁣⁣

Advance tickets are $25 on Resy; walk-ins also welcomed. As the name suggests, the North Fork winery is solely devoted to producing sparkling wines in the traditional méthode champenoise. To quote Sparkling Pointe winemaker Gilles Martin, indulge in the “pure symphony of the senses, elegant ballet of tiny bubbles, the perfect harmony between soul and people,” at Sparkling Pointe on August 25.

Leon 1909 is celebrating its first birthday, after opening on Shelter Island in August 2022. Named after owner Valerie Mnuchin’s paternal grandfather, whose affinity for “romantic European adventures and seaside destinations inform the restaurant’s setting,” Leon is a relic of bygone, simpler times. A wood-burning hearth at the heart of the restaurant serves as its anchor, inspiring a Provençal-style menu showcasing regional ingredients. The unpretentious, countryside French and Italian fare has won many fans over the past year, as has the recently debuted Sunday brunch service, available from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. (you must try the blueberry coffee cake).

Fauna in Westhampton Beach is also commemorating their one-year mark this month. The New American restaurant serves a seasonally changing menu of fine craft food, cult-like wine and hand-crafted cocktails. Lunch can be had Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with standout menu items including the lobster bisque, WHB wedge, black truffle salmon and almond flounder. Fauna also offers a weekly three-course prix fixe dinner menu Monday through Thursday, and live music can be heard on the patio every Thursday from 7–10 p.m.

Pamplemousse cocktails and jazz? Don’t mind if I do.

Sang Lee Farms in Peconic is offering a “Making Plant Medicine: Herbal Infused Oils” course on Saturday, September 9 from 5–7 p.m. Discover the art of creating exquisite, high-quality herbal infused oils in Sang Lee’s beautiful garden setting. Herbalist Kayla Barthelme will lead an immersive and hand-on workshop that will “take you on a sensory journey through the garden, where you’ll intimately connect with the plants that hold the secrets to natural healing.”

These herbs can transform into a potent elixir that supports the nervous system and rejuvenates the skin. While you’re at the farm, make sure you pick up a few of the insanely good in-season produce, such as the certified-organic heirloom tomatoes, eggplant and zucchini.

Did You Know?

A piece of Cornelius Vanderbilt’s main mast from his successful sail in the 1930 Cup Race still hangs outside Claudio’s Waterfront in Greenport.

Sunset Harbor, the contemporary Japanese restaurant overlooking Three Mile Harbor, will be showing movies on its lawn every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Keep your eyes peeled on their Instagram account (@sunsetharborhp) to see which film is being shown each week (it was Mamma Mia last week) and to vote on what you want to watch next. Sunset Harbor also serves a happy hour food menu Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m., and $10 frozen sake sangria and rosé can be enjoyed daily. Popcorn at the movies? How about wagyu gyoza!

Bits & Bites:

Crabby Jerry’s has announced that they will host a “Happy Hour After Hours” every Wednesday from 7 to 11 p.m. The happy hour menu will be available through September and there will also be a live DJ, giveaways and late-night bite selections.

A few steps away, Claudio’s Tavern & Grill is hosting Martini Mondays weekly from 5–9 p.m. Guests may sip on classics like the Dirty Martini or experiment with creative twists such as the Passion Martini (tequila in the place of vodka) or daiquiri mixed with spiced rum. Espresso martinis, classic cosmos and lemon drops are also available.

Food Quote:

“Age and glasses of wine should never be counted.” –Unknown