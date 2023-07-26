Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Emmy-award winning actor Neil Patrick Harris wants you to add a little caffeine to your after-hours cocktail.

The funnyman actor, writer, producer and TV host will be putting his mixology skills to the test behind the bar at East Hampton’s Sunset Harbor this Sunday.

The former Doogie Howser, M.D. and How I Met Your Mother star will be sharing the secret to making a perfect version of the summer’s trendiest cocktail: an espresso martini known as “The After Hours.”

In partnership with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits, the Tony-award winning actor and man-about-the-Hamptons, who has twins with husband and chef David Burtka, will be serving up cocktails with a caffeinated twist between 5:30 and 6:30. Reservations can be made here.

Sunset Harbor is located in the EHP Marina in East Hampton. Noted for its gorgeous views, the waterfront East Hampton eatery was re-envisioned this season with a contemporary Japanese and sushi-focused menu.

Thomas Ashbourne is a maker of ready-to-sip craft cocktails that are sustainably handcrafted in the U.S. using all-natural, Kosher ingredients.

Other Thomas Ashbourne partners include Sarah Jessica Parker (for “The Perfect Cosmo”) and Rosario Dawson (for the “Margalicious Margarita.”)

Sunset Harbor is located at 295 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton, ehpresort.com/sunsetharbor.