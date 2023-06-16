Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Fauna chef and owner David Hersh is bringing his Westhampton Beach restaurant’s popular new American cuisine to this summer’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons 2023.

Returning on Thursday, June 22, Chefs of the Hamptons 2023 is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes.

It’s a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink, which is part of an incredible curated experience, from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

We spoke to Hersh about how he got into the restaurant business, kitchen rituals, who he admires in the industry, favorite dishes and more in the lead up to this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons.

Talking Food with Fauna Chef/Owner David Hersh

How did you get into this line of work?

I started because of the deep passion I have for hospitality and caring for people. From a very young age, I found great happiness in serving others.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Guests are not only looking for great food and beverages, but they are also looking for a great experience and to support like-minded businesses. At Rooted (Hospitality), we source sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, and are always looking for big changes to reduce waste in all areas. We want to improve the health of the planet, which is one of our core values.

What is your favorite dish?

It depends on where I’m enjoying my meal. At Rumba and Rhum, I always go for the slow-roasted St. Louis-style ribs and a refreshing mojito. At Cowfish, I enjoy the New York strip with the loaded baked potato paired with a glass of Napa Cabernet. At Flora, I love the sea scallops or the soba noodle. At Fauna, I’m a sucker for the lobster bisque, followed by a large sharing ribeye for two.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I get most of my inspiration from my amazing wife and business partner, Rachel Hersh, as well as my entire team here at Rooted. We have some of the most talented, caring individuals in the industry with us. We all feed off each other’s energy and collaborate on big decisions.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

I admire two groups of people: 1) All the cooks and dishwashers that have been with us all these years producing consistently great food. 2) All of our guest-facing team members that have been with us over the years making special moments for all our guests. The restaurant industry takes the entire team to create these exceptional experiences for our guests.

What is your comfort food and why?

Blue cheese wedge, prime steak and a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon.

What is a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

We like to have lots of fun in the kitchens here at Rooted, while we are serious about producing great quality food. I guess my favorite was Camo Pants Saturday. That’s the day you have to be ready for “battle” in the kitchen.

What will you be serving at the event?

Lobster bisque butter poached Maine lobster, Madeira emulsion, rock chives.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets.

Fauna is located at 6 Parlato Drive, Westhampton Beach. Visit faunawhb.com or call 631-288-3500.