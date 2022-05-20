Podcast: Dan Talks with Walter Bernard, Designer & Artist

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Episode 80: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Walter Bernard, who has designed and art directed many of the country’s best-known magazines and newspapers. He was art director of New York magazine for nine years, and in 1977, his redesign of Time magazine brought innovation to the newsweekly. He is known locally as the Dan’s Papers cover artist for the annual East Hampton Artists & Writers Annual Softball Game issue.

