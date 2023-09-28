Amagansett School Ranks Among Nation's Best

Amagansett School

The U.S. Department of Education honored the Amagansett School as one of the 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools, a recognition awarded to schools that provide students with the highest quality education. A banner will be presented to Amagansett School delegates who attend the National Blue Ribbon Schools Recognition Ceremony in Washington, D.C. in November.

“I am proud the U.S. Department of Education has acknowledged the tremendous work done by our students, teachers, administrators, staff, and board members,” Amagansett School.

Superintendent Seth Turner said. “This award is something the entire Amagansett School community will celebrate.”

The Amagansett School was among three on Long Island to earn the honors — the other two were the George A. Jackson Elementary School in Jericho and the Denton Avenue Elementary School in New Hyde Park. They were among 22 to win the award across New York State and 353 nationwide.

The schools are credited with inspiring and empowering students to foster a love of learning. Amagansett School students performed in the top 15% in the state for reading/English language arts and math.

“New York is home to many world-class school communities, and we are especially proud of this year’s Blue Ribbon honorees,” Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr. said. “The board and I commend the teachers, staff, administrators, and particularly the students in each school for their commitment to excellence.”