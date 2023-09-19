Celebrate Hamptons Apple Harvest with In-Season Favorites

Apple cider doughnuts are one of the great pleasures of fall in the Hamptons (Getty Images)

As symbols go, there is perhaps none more versatile than the apple. With associations that span karmic good health to biblical sin and temptation, the apple is also a familiar logo and nickname for a little city west of here, and the globally-recognized icon of a tech brand that changed how humans interface with the world.

And you know the phrase ‘American as apple pie’? Well, the apple isn’t even native to the United States — it originates from Central Asia and was brought to North America by Europeans.

We say the apple is truly in the eye of the beholder.

On the East End, we’re accustomed to considering the apple one of the foundational harvests of the early fall season, an indicator that cooler weather, and the changes that come with it, are right around the corner.

Before you know it, our local orchards and apple farms will be booming (and U-picking), bakers will be dusting off their pie recipes, and one of the simple joys of the season will be delicious fodder for everything from pies and donuts to ciders and slushies and ice cream.

The season of the apple is upon us, so celebrate it with these local favorites.

All Things Apple in the Hamptons (and a bit on the North Fork)

For Just-About-Everything-Apple: As we move into the fall season, the hands-down best choice for sheer variety of fresh-made apple-season favorites is Milk Pail.

From donuts, ciders, and apple sauces, to sundry varietals, fresh-baked pies, apple cider slush, and even apple cider donut flavored ice cream, the charming, picture-ready Montauk Highway market should be any apple-lover’s first stop on the South Fork this season. 1346 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. milk-pail.com

For Apple Cider Donuts: Sag Harbor, aka Coffee Town USA, is home to a number of fantastic java brewers, but Grindstone Coffee & Donuts stands out for its selection of fresh-baked brioche-style doughnuts – and no flavor is more popular come fall than their apple cider variety, which owner Kyle Sanderson said he started making earlier this year to show the summer people what they were missing. 7 Main Street, Sag Harbor. grindstonedonuts.com

Seven Ponds Orchard, in Water Mill, makes dynamite traditional oven-fresh apple cider donuts sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and perfect with a cup of Joe. 65 Seven Ponds Road, Water Mill

For Apple Pies and Desserts: Apple tart with fresh whipped cream is featured on the new dessert menu at Shippy’s on Windmill Lane in Southampton, and it’s perfect for two. 36 Windmill Lane, Southampton. shippys.com

The apple dumplings and apple turnovers at WHB’s Beach Bakery & Grand Cafe are known for being some of the most comforting on the East End. 112 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. beachbakerycafe.com

For apple pies, check out old-school, family-owned Krieg’s Bakery, in Hampton Bays. 39 W Montauk Highway #7, Hampton Bays. kriegsbakeryhb.com

On the North Fork, noted pies are coming out of Hallock’s Cider Mill in Laurel (1960 Main Road) and Bayview Market and Farms in Riverhead (891 Main Road, bayviewfarmmarket.com).

For Hard Apple Ciders: Hard cider is as popular as ever on the East End. Try a flight of various styles at Woodside Orchards in Aquebogue. 729 Route 25, Aquebogue. woodsideorchards.com

Another favorite is the trifecta of rosé, white and red cider at Wölffer Estate Vineyard, in Sagaponack. 139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. wolffer.com

For Family Fun and Apple Picking : Some of the best dedicated apple picking in town is at Hank’s Pumpkintown in Water Mill, which also boasts wagon rides and a playground in addition to some of the best apple pies, candy apples, and apple cider donuts around. 240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. hankspumpkintown.com

And of course there’s also the Milk Pail U-Pick in Water Mill (50 Horsemill Lane, milk-pail.com/u-pick-farm.php) and Seven Ponds Orchard right nearby, and also in Water Mill (65 Seven Ponds Road, facebook.com/sevenpondsorchard).

On the North Fork, don’t forget about Harbes Family Farm in Mattituck (715 Sound Avenue, harbesfamilyfarm.com) and Wickham’s Fruit Farm in Cutchogue (28700 Main Road, wickhamsfruitfarm.com).