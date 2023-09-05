Bluman Wins Longines Hampton Classic 5* Grand Prix for Third Time

Daniel Bluman (ISR) and Ladriano Z won the $425,000 Longines Hampton Classic 5* Grand Prix (KindMedia)

Two-time Olympian Daniel Bluman regained the title in the Longines Hampton Classic 5* Grand Prix event on Sunday, September 3 — ranking among only four riders to thrice win the elite horse show’s final competition.

The Israeli, who previously won in 2017 and 2021, rode his award-winning mount Ladriano Z to earn the $425,000 top prize over American 2018 World Equestrian Games Team Gold medalist Adrienne Sternlicht, the only other horse-and-rider team to make it to the finale.

“Adrienne had a beautiful round, so I just focused on what I had to do,” Bluman said of his win. “I had to ride a very fast track around the course in case I knocked one down so I could still finish in second. Ladriano is a very special horse, and it’s been rare in his entire career that he has more than one rail down. I was very confident and very grateful for this horse.”

The annual Hampton Classic is one of the most prestigious horse shows in the world, with 12 days of competition featuring world champions, children in leadline and riders with disabilities — drawing large crowds as it marks Labor Day weekend’s culmination of beach season.

The final day started with 45 horse-and-rider combinations representing 14 nations the $78,000 Hampton Classic 2* Grand Prix. Nayel Nassar of Egypt ultimately clinching the win in 34.87 seconds aboard El Conde.

For full show results, visit hamptonclassic.com