Dan's Cover Artist Carol Luz Brings Judy & Elroy Back to School

September 15, 2023 Dan’s Papers cover art by Carol Luz

This week’s cover art by Carol Luz puts a whimsical spin on the back-to-school season that has just begun for many East End families. Here, Luz tells us about the moment that inspired her to paint “The Happy Bus,” how her pups Judy and Elroy have spent their summer, and what she loves about fall on the East End.

Carol Luz Talks Judy & Elroy

What is the name of this adorable piece, and what’s the inspiration behind it?

The name of this piece is “The Happy Bus.” The inspiration for this painting came about when I was walking my dogs one day and the local school bus drove by. I looked up and saw the children smiling and looking out of the windows pointing to Judy and Elroy.

I thought, “How cute would it be to have all kinds of dogs on the bus making goofy faces, sticking their tongues out and laughing in the windows of a school bus?” I tried to paint them with their tongues sticking out, but it didn’t read well. Instead, I have them all smiling. They are on their way to “Doggy School.”

If your dogs went to “People School,” what would their best subjects be?

If my dogs, Judy and Elroy, went to people school their best subjects would be Language (aka Barking; they are very good at barking … at everything); Home Economics (aka Eating Tissues; I don’t know why they like to do this, but they are always stealing tissues and eating them); and art (They are very talented at window nose prints; the living room window is a masterpiece).

What adventures did your dogs get up to this summer?

The adventures of Judy and Elroy … Their adventures were pretty low key: chasing seagulls at the beach, barking at the neighbors and looking for Marvin the gopher. Marvin has a few holes in the yard. You can usually find Judy’s tail sticking out of one of the holes.

They never catch him. They are always looking the wrong way, and he’s just sitting there chewing on a leaf watching them.

Do you have any fond back-to-school memories you’d like to share?

Hmm … fond back-to-school memories … Shopping for clothes, of course. Catching up with all of the friends I didn’t get to see over the summer break. Getting a locker and having to memorize the combination! Cafeteria pizza … I think I lived on pizza and bagels in the 9th grade.

The other food was awful. In high school, we could go out for lunch. We would go to Country Heroes, the German deli or Baby Moon.

What do you enjoy most about fall on the East End, and how does the season influence your art?

What I most enjoy about the fall on the East End is going to the local farms, picking pumpkins, drinking warm cider and eating doughnuts! Also driving around seeing everyone’s Halloween decorations. Halloween is the best! I usually dress up Judy and Elroy.

The season usually influences me to paint dogs doing fall things like picking pumpkins, waiting for the “Big Pumpkin,” behaving badly in class and playing sports.

Where can your art be viewed now or in the coming weeks?

Right now, my art can be viewed on my website, carolluzart.com. From November through January, I will have some artwork at the Reboli Center in Stony Brook.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or additional info?

I hope everyone has a wonderful fall! Thank you for letting me share my art!

To stay up to date on Carol Luz’s art and Judy and Elroy’s adventures, follow them @judyandelroy on Instagram..