Child Care Recreational Center's Jazz Soul Celebration Raises $300K

Harvey Loomis, Linda Bird Francke, Tapp Ingolia, Larwence Ingolia, Libby Ingolia Rossa Cole Roberto Borgono, Florence Rolston, Clayton Ageda, Nicole Rolston, Fidelia Dottin Rossa Cole Edward King, Bonnie Cannon, Rebecca Reed king, KIds Rossa Cole Kim Heirston, Marty Cohen, Michelle Cohen, Mary Jane Marcasiano, Ralph Gibson Rossa Cole Max Rohn, Kids Rossa Cole Deb, Kate and Emily McEneaney Rossa Cole Naomi Marks, Bonnie Cannon, Vernon Taylor Rossa Cole Retha Fernandez, Sivia Loria Rossa Cole Rob Calihan, Nana Vennett, Lorina Ash, Bill Rubenstein Rossa Cole Stephanie Joyce, Jim Vos Rossa Cole Tamron Hall, Bonnje Cannon, Tamara George Rossa Cole

Bridgehampton was filled with joyous melodies as the community came together under a welcoming tent. Local saxophonist John Ludlow’s duo set the musical tone, creating a backdrop to a multigenerational gathering of 200 attendees who danced the night away to the Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band.

This event successfully raised $300,000 in support of the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center. For seven decades, the center has offered personal mentoring and one-on-one guidance to every student. This year, the center’s four college-bound students collectively secured over $400,000 in financial aid and scholarship funds.

The event also showcased the creative talents of the center’s teens, who presented their “TAKE A SEAT” project, a collaboration with The Watermill Center. The center’s newly expanded facility has doubled its capacity for after-school programs, with dedicated spaces for a variety of classes, a weekly food pantry, emergency financial assistance and fresh produce.