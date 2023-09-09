Child Care Recreational Center's Jazz Soul Celebration Raises $300K
Bridgehampton was filled with joyous melodies as the community came together under a welcoming tent. Local saxophonist John Ludlow’s duo set the musical tone, creating a backdrop to a multigenerational gathering of 200 attendees who danced the night away to the Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band.
This event successfully raised $300,000 in support of the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center. For seven decades, the center has offered personal mentoring and one-on-one guidance to every student. This year, the center’s four college-bound students collectively secured over $400,000 in financial aid and scholarship funds.
The event also showcased the creative talents of the center’s teens, who presented their “TAKE A SEAT” project, a collaboration with The Watermill Center. The center’s newly expanded facility has doubled its capacity for after-school programs, with dedicated spaces for a variety of classes, a weekly food pantry, emergency financial assistance and fresh produce.