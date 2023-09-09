Bridgehampton

Child Care Recreational Center's Jazz Soul Celebration Raises $300K

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 09/09/2023

Harvey Loomis, Linda Bird Francke, Tapp Ingolia, Larwence Ingolia, Libby IngoliaRossa Cole

Roberto Borgono, Florence Rolston, Clayton Ageda, Nicole Rolston, Fidelia DottinRossa Cole

Edward King, Bonnie Cannon, Rebecca Reed king, KIdsRossa Cole

Kim Heirston, Marty Cohen, Michelle Cohen, Mary Jane Marcasiano, Ralph GibsonRossa Cole

Max Rohn, KidsRossa Cole

Deb, Kate and Emily McEneaneyRossa Cole

Naomi Marks, Bonnie Cannon, Vernon TaylorRossa Cole

Retha Fernandez, Sivia LoriaRossa Cole

Rob Calihan, Nana Vennett, Lorina Ash, Bill RubensteinRossa Cole

Stephanie Joyce, Jim VosRossa Cole

Tamron Hall, Bonnje Cannon, Tamara GeorgeRossa Cole

Bridgehampton was filled with joyous melodies as the community came together under a welcoming tent. Local saxophonist John Ludlow’s duo set the musical tone, creating a backdrop to a multigenerational gathering of 200 attendees who danced the night away to the Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band.

This event successfully raised $300,000 in support of the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center. For seven decades, the center has offered personal mentoring and one-on-one guidance to every student. This year, the center’s four college-bound students collectively secured over $400,000 in financial aid and scholarship funds.

The event also showcased the creative talents of the center’s teens, who presented their “TAKE A SEAT” project, a collaboration with The Watermill Center. The center’s newly expanded facility has doubled its capacity for after-school programs, with dedicated spaces for a variety of classes, a weekly food pantry, emergency financial assistance and fresh produce.

