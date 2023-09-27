New Clubhouse Hamptons Fall Festival Is Fun for the Whole Family

The Clubhouse arcade Jessica Mackin-Cipro

The Clubhouse in East Hampton will be hosting a new fall festival for three weekends this fall.

“I’m excited to be able to activate a festival for all ages,” said Matt Rubenstein, Entertainment Director of The Clubhouse.

Called The Pumpkin House Hamptons, the festival will begin on Saturday, September 30 and will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Sunday, October 15.

Families are encouraged to attend. The full restaurant and bar will be open. The full menu will be available, and there will also be fall beers on tap.

NFL football games will be shown in the restaurant for fans to enjoy.

The Clubhouse has partnered with Party Kidz of New York, to set up plenty of activities and games for children.

“Kids can enjoy the arcade room and pumpkin pick, while parents have a glass of wine,” Rubenstein said.

There will also be decorating stations where kids can decorate their pumpkins on-site. In addition to the pumpkin patch and arcade, kids will love the bouncy castle, petting zoo, and a Halloween-themed miniature golf course.

“There’s something for everyone to enjoy in a safe and well-curated environment,” Rubenstein added.

The festival will also feature live country music on each of the Saturdays. All of the bands that will be performing are from Long Island, and there’s a special line dancing event that includes a line dance instructor for those who attend the festival on October 7.

In addition, there will be plenty of snacks and food for people to enjoy throughout the day. The fall-themed snack bar includes homemade candy bars, hot chocolate, apple cider, donuts, and candied apples.

“Fall is my favorite time of year, said Rubenstein, pointing out, “I grew up out here.”

For more information, visit clubhousehamptons.com.