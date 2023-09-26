Game Day Football Specials in the Hamptons & North Fork

Get game day specials on football night (Getty Images)

It’s football season, you might have heard. And while our local New York teams are off to a, ahem, slow start, it’s not even October yet. Meaning, there’s still plenty of time for panic — or just plain reality — to set in. For now, there remains a scant glimmer of hope that the Jets and Giants will straighten out their acts in time so that the best team in New York (again) isn’t going to be located in Buffalo, and we won’t all be thinking about the 2024 draft before Halloween arrives.

For many, just watching the NFL or your favorite college team with fellow fans is the best part of the fan experience. Throw in some specials, some controversial calls, some tried-and-true rituals when the going gets tough, and suddenly you’ve got a watch party.

The Jets and Giants are off to bumpy starts, but you love football, rain or shine, so here’s a few places with dedicated, football-related specials across the East End.

East End Game Day Specials

Cittanuova in East Hampton Village does a classic Monday night football special beer and burger combo from 8 p.m. to close. The contemporary Italian trattoria on Newtown Lane also boasts winning pizza and convenient indoor/outdoor seating.

29 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, cittanuova.com

In Wainscott, Townline BBQ can stream any NFL game live during its football special that includes bacon cheddar pretzel bites with a Montauk Juicy IPA. Known for its brisket and ribs, the pitmasters at Townline smoke their dry-rubbed meats on-site and serve plenty of house-made sauces, Southern-inspired sides, and whiskeys to round out the day, win or lose.

3593 Montauk Highway, Wainscott, townlinebbq.com

An East Hampton entertainment destination featuring year-round activities for families and adults, Clubhouse Hamptons has over 20 big-screen TVs, plus all-day food and drink specials during the games. Make a day of it, even, and enjoy Clubhouse’s pumpkin festival, complete with pumpkin-picking, a petting zoo, and Halloween mini-golf (September 30 to October 15).

174 Daniel Holes Road, East Hampton, clubhousehamptons.com

Corey Creek Tap Room hosts game day Sundays all fall on their cozy back deck with tasty local pretzels and small batch wines. The Southold winery, known for its rosé, also serves fresh oysters from Harvest Moon Shellfish Co. on Sundays, and hosts live music, too.

45470 Main Road, Southold, coreycreektaproom.com

In Greenport, Andy’s serves up creative food in a casual, comfy setting (there’s a couch in the lounge) as well as all your pubby favorites to carry you through the big game with 10 screens plugged into NFL Sunday Ticket.

34 Front Street, Greenport, andysnofo.com

On Shelter Island, The Tavern at the historic Chequit Inn wants in on the action, too, and takes Sunday NFL watch parties seriously. Spend a fall afternoon on “The Rock” with $1 wings and $8 appetizers on their NFL Sunday special menu.

23 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island, thechequithotel.com/food-drink

Other great places around town to watch a game? Roberta’s in Montauk; The Corner Bar in Sag Harbor; Publick House in Southampton Village; Fellingham’s in Hampton Bays; and The Point Bar and Grill in Montauk.