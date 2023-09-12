Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Gabrielle Bluestone, Journalist & Author

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Gabrielle Bluestone

Episode 150: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Gabrielle Bluestone, journalist and author of Hype: How Scammers, Grifters, and Con Artists Are Taking Over the Internet — and Why We’re Following. She is also the Emmy-nominated producer of Netflix’s Fyre and the associate producer of Different Flowers, winner of the 2017 Kansas City FilmFest Festival Prize.

