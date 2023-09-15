Hospital for Special Surgery Opens New Southampton Location

Hospital for Special Surgery Southampton

The Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) opened a new location in Southampton to meet growing demand for care that it has seen from patients on the East End.

The location is the first Suffolk County outpost for the New York City-based health system that is a nationally ranked academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health.

“We look forward to continuing to serve active communities on Long Island by expanding our physical and digital reach to advance their musculoskeletal health and overall quality of life,” said John Finger, senior vice president of HSS regional markets.

The Hamptons location is HSS’ second on Long Island. It expanded its Uniondale location last year.

Physicians at the Southampton location will offer patients care in sports medicine, foot and ankle surgery, hand surgery, pain management, physiatry, spinal care and orthopedic trauma, the company said. The physicians are the same as those who patients see at the main hospital in NYC.

HSS Southampton is located at 56 Flying Point Road in Southampton.

Visit hss.edu/hss-southampton.asp