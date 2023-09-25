Howard Stern Discusses His New Dan's Papers Cover on the Air

Corwith Barns painting by Howard Stern

Radio legend, author and accomplished artist Howard Stern spoke about his latest Dan’s Papers cover art — a painting of the Corwith Barns in Water Mill on our September 8, 2023 issue — on his show last Friday, September 22, and shared his excitement about his work being highlighted this way.

Following a call where a listener complimented his art skills, calling his work “absolutely gorgeous,” Stern spoke a bit about his experience for his audience on SiriusXM.

“There’s a little newspaper out here called Dan’s Papers, and they they always ask me, once in a while — they like my painting, so I’m honored to be, I’m their cover artist,” the Southampton resident said, finding the right words as he spoke.

“I painted a painting of barns and they liked it and put it on their cover,” Stern continued, revealing a bit about his artistic passion. “That tickled me. I mean, I’ve been on the cover of magazines, and I had no real interest in being on any covers of magazines,” he said, adding, “In fact, I don’t think there are any magazines anymore, but Dan’s is still out there and, yeah, I’m on the cover and I’m excited about it.

“That turns me on, one of my paintings being on the cover of a magazine,” he went on. “That’s kind of cool. That was fun.”

In the September 8, 2023 issue, during his interview about that week’s cover, Stern talked about his process, his nine years of painting, the particular meaning the Corwith Barns piece holds for him in relation to his late father, who died in summer 2022, his next painting subject and more.

This year marked Stern’s third painting a Dan’s Papers cover, and hopefully won’t be his last. This was also not his first time discussing his covers on air.

