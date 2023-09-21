Southampton Arts Center Screens Kolonial Dance Film Friday

Stefanie Batten Bland in “Kolonial,” Photo by Maria Baranova, Courtesy Southampton Arts Center

Southampton Arts Center is hosting a special screening of dance film performance Kolonial on Friday, September 22 from 6–8 p.m., with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres served throughout the evening.

Commissioned by Baryshnikov Arts Center, Kolonial is the final product of a three-year research project between installation artist Conrad Quesen and Stefanie Batten Bland. An installation-based dance cinematic work, Kolonial is centered inside performative transparent spaces — cages that reveal colonial foundations and mythology.

This dance cinema piece is inspired by the ethnic exposition parks mostly in Europe, North America, and the colonial Caribbean during the 1810s-1940s.

According to Southampton Arts Center, “It examines how we create definitions to justify systems that exploit and oppress. Kolonial’s physical posturing and gesture interrogate identities suppressed through human zoos and how it relates to our viral cages of today.”

Watch the Kolonial trailer here.

Southampton Arts Center is located at 25 Jobs Lane in Southampton Village. Visit southamptonartscenter.org to register and learn more.