Cutchogue

Long Island Wine Council Celebrates 50 Years of Wine Country

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 09/12/2023

Anthony Moschitta, Craig and Rosemarie Montalbano, Ann Marie MoschittaRob Cuni

Beth Rubin, Mitchell HofingRob Cuni

Briermere Farms' Tessa McCombe, Alison MacDougall, Clark and Philip McCombeRob Cuni

Brooke and Bryan BradyRob Cuni

Charles MassoudRob Cuni

Cooperage's Kim Carey, Scott HopkinsRob Cuni

Dan's Papers' Sara Pellegrino, Deputy County Exec John KaimanRob Cuni

Erin Chase, Jayme FigurnyRob Cuni

Frank Puglia, Ali Ingelstrom, Steph Beckwith, Jack LaGrassaRob Cuni

Jedediah Hawkins' Debbie Doyle, Colin KeillorRob Cuni

Kareem and Charles MassoudRob Cuni

Karen and Larry TenenbaumRob Cuni

Kim and Dan Shaughnessy, Stan Glinka, Victoria SchnepsRob Cuni

Love Lane Kitchen's Carolyn IannoneRob Cuni

Maria Calvet, Martha Cisneros, Ella WinjeRob Cuni

Maryann Boerner, Donna Cynar, NY State Wine Foundation Founder Hank Boerner, Ken CynarRob Cuni

Tenenbaum Law's Karen Tenenbaum, Tayne Law Group's Leslie TayneRob Cuni

Thatch Island Oysters' Kevin Poshka, Sean O'BrienRob Cuni

Tom Whalen, Kelsey SullivanRob Cuni

Victoria Schneps, Stacey Soloviev with friendsRob Cuni

Long Island Wine Council welcomed wine enthusiasts to the 50th Anniversary Celebration held at the Peconic Bay Vineyards in Cutchogue, celebrating its 50 years of Long Island wine, tracing its roots back to the planting of the inaugural wine grapes by Louisa and Alex Hargrave in 1973.

Attendees rubbed shoulders with pioneering figures in the industry. This occasion also served as a tribute to all who contributed to this milestone throughout the years.

Top regional chefs prepared food sourced from local farms, paired with an array of wines that showcased diverse wine styles from both the North and South Forks.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles