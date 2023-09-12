Long Island Wine Council Celebrates 50 Years of Wine Country

Long Island Wine Council welcomed wine enthusiasts to the 50th Anniversary Celebration held at the Peconic Bay Vineyards in Cutchogue, celebrating its 50 years of Long Island wine, tracing its roots back to the planting of the inaugural wine grapes by Louisa and Alex Hargrave in 1973.

Attendees rubbed shoulders with pioneering figures in the industry. This occasion also served as a tribute to all who contributed to this milestone throughout the years.

Top regional chefs prepared food sourced from local farms, paired with an array of wines that showcased diverse wine styles from both the North and South Forks.