Long Island Wine Council Celebrates 50 Years of Wine Country
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute09/12/2023Share
Anthony Moschitta, Craig and Rosemarie Montalbano, Ann Marie MoschittaRob Cuni
Beth Rubin, Mitchell HofingRob Cuni
Briermere Farms' Tessa McCombe, Alison MacDougall, Clark and Philip McCombeRob Cuni
Brooke and Bryan BradyRob Cuni
Charles MassoudRob Cuni
Cooperage's Kim Carey, Scott HopkinsRob Cuni
Dan's Papers' Sara Pellegrino, Deputy County Exec John KaimanRob Cuni
Erin Chase, Jayme FigurnyRob Cuni
Frank Puglia, Ali Ingelstrom, Steph Beckwith, Jack LaGrassaRob Cuni
Jedediah Hawkins' Debbie Doyle, Colin KeillorRob Cuni
Kareem and Charles MassoudRob Cuni
Karen and Larry TenenbaumRob Cuni
Kim and Dan Shaughnessy, Stan Glinka, Victoria SchnepsRob Cuni
Love Lane Kitchen's Carolyn IannoneRob Cuni
Maria Calvet, Martha Cisneros, Ella WinjeRob Cuni
Maryann Boerner, Donna Cynar, NY State Wine Foundation Founder Hank Boerner, Ken CynarRob Cuni
Tenenbaum Law's Karen Tenenbaum, Tayne Law Group's Leslie TayneRob Cuni
Thatch Island Oysters' Kevin Poshka, Sean O'BrienRob Cuni
Tom Whalen, Kelsey SullivanRob Cuni
Victoria Schneps, Stacey Soloviev with friendsRob Cuni
Long Island Wine Council welcomed wine enthusiasts to the 50th Anniversary Celebration held at the Peconic Bay Vineyards in Cutchogue, celebrating its 50 years of Long Island wine, tracing its roots back to the planting of the inaugural wine grapes by Louisa and Alex Hargrave in 1973.
Attendees rubbed shoulders with pioneering figures in the industry. This occasion also served as a tribute to all who contributed to this milestone throughout the years.
Top regional chefs prepared food sourced from local farms, paired with an array of wines that showcased diverse wine styles from both the North and South Forks.
Vetted Hamptons Resources
Hamptons Classified
Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.