New Sag Harbor Businesses Worth Checking Out Now

Love Binetti in Sag Harbor, Photo: David Taylor

If you’re traveling out east in search of exquisite cuisine and shopping, you’ll want to get off Montauk Highway and head toward the Village of Sag Harbor. This is especially true if there’s a Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce event happening when you’re in the area, such as HarborFest 2023 this weekend, September 16–17, or HarborFrost 2024 in February.

Food, wine, baked goods, style and wellness will grab your attention as you explore this historic village. Here are some of the newest businesses you’ll want to check out on your next visit to Sag Harbor.

Sag Harbor Kitchen

Run by Michelin award-winning Manhattan chef Melissa O’Donnell and partnered with Kiitch, this restaurant offers a range of cuisine, including seafood, burgers, an array of vegetable options and desserts. This restaurant takes the place of Sag Harbor’s Dockside, which operated for 26 years. 26 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. sagharbor.kitchen

Vin Sur Vingt

This French-styled wine bar, operated by Sébastien Auvet, emphasizes value, simplicity and authenticity, according to their website. They feature a continuous rotation of 250 wines, including Bordeaux, Alsace, Corsica and more. Vin Sur Vingt also provides a light fare menu, inspired by Auvet’s grandmother. With additional locations in New York City and Washington, D.C., Sag Harbor was the latest addition to the lineup. 29 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-458-2316, vsvwinebars.com

Carissa’s Bakery

This counter-service, all-day bakery sells European-style bread, viennoiserie and vibrant cakes, along with fresh juice and coffee, according to their website. Items are baked on-site, and the bakery strives to minimize waste and use of plastics, while also supporting small growers and producers that focus on sustainable farming and fair-trade practices. This is their third location. It’s takeout only and open every day except Wednesday from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. 3 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-808-3633, carissasthebakery.com

Leallo

Founded in 2015 by Hamptons resident Meg Chiarello, this boutique is for all daughters, mothers and grandmothers looking for luxury loungewear made of pre-shrunk Peruvian Pima cotton and high-quality cashmere, according to their website. Clothing includes T-shirts, sweatpants, jackets, dresses and more. The clothing reflects hues found across the Hamptons, including sunsets and fog. The boutique is open daily 10 a.m.–6 p.m. 83 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-808-3414, leallo.com

Via Coquina

This boutique collects and sells fine artisan treasures from around the world, especially pieces from the Mediterranean, coastal Italy and Greece, according to their website. Items include tabletop pieces like glassware, kitchen pieces, home accessories like pillows, jewelry, clothing, fragrance and more. They strive for sustainability with cashmere items and give back to the community, supporting causes such as the Coral Restoration Foundation, Hope for Depression and more. They are open daily from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. 26 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-500-5920, viacoquina.com

WAVE Wellness

This wellness center focuses on holistic services, hands-on treatment and wave frequencies to heal the mind, body and spirit while accessing longevity, according to their website. Their services include wave wellness therapies, massage treatments, body sculpting, skin treatments and energy and sound healing. They help with treatment of inflammation, fatigue, skin dullness and more. WAVE Wellness is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m., and on weekends, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. by appointment only. 34 Bay Street, Suite #203, Sag Harbor. 631-899-3216, wavewellnesshamptons.com

Love Binetti

Designer Diego Binetti, who has held Hamptons pop-ups in previous years, has planted his tropical fashion and luxury accessories in a gorgeously designed permanent storefront. 133 Main Street, Sag Harbor. diegobinetti.com

eLTacobar

Restaurateur Laurent Tourondel’s latest addition to Sag Harbor is eLTacobar, a lively taqueria that has taken the place of his once popular LT Burger. Traditional tacos, bowls and other Mexican fare make up a menu that also includes more unique offerings, such as Korean tacos. And yes, they have plenty of tequila cocktails to try. 62 Main Street, Sag Harbor. eltacobarny.com