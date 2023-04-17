Recipe: Carissa’s Bakery Chia Seed Pudding 

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Did you know that two tablespoons of chia seeds contain the same amount of protein as one egg? They are also a great source for calcium, magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids. Carissa’s Bakery’s chia seed pudding is currently off their menu, but people ask for it so often that they wanted to share the recipe with everyone!

Carissa’s Chia Seed Pudding

Ingredients:

290 g coconut milk

473 g almond milk

95 g chia seed

2 g fresh ground cinnamon

2 g mishmish

seasonal fruit

Directions:

1. Mix seeds with spices.

2. Whisk together liquid ingredients and add to seed and spice mix slowly while whisking.

3. Pour into jars and refrigerate overnight.

4. Top with your favorite seasonal fruit.

Enjoy!

For more tasty treats from Carissa’s Bakery, visit carissasthebakery.com.