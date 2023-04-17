Recipe: Carissa’s Bakery Chia Seed Pudding 

Did you know that two tablespoons of chia seeds contain the same amount of protein as one egg? They are also a great source for calcium, magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids. Carissa’s Bakery’s chia seed pudding is currently off their menu, but people ask for it so often that they wanted to share the recipe with everyone!
Carissa’s Chia Seed Pudding
Ingredients:
290 g coconut milk
473 g almond milk
95 g chia seed
2 g fresh ground cinnamon
2 g mishmish
seasonal fruit
Directions:
1. Mix seeds with spices.
2. Whisk together liquid ingredients and add to seed and spice mix slowly while whisking.
3. Pour into jars and refrigerate overnight.
4. Top with your favorite seasonal fruit.
Enjoy!
For more tasty treats from Carissa’s Bakery, visit carissasthebakery.com.