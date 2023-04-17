Hampton Eats

Recipe: Carissa’s Bakery Chia Seed Pudding 

By Posted on
Carissa's Bakery Chia Seed Pudding
Carissa’s Bakery Chia Seed Pudding
Courtesy Carissa’s Bakery

Did you know that two tablespoons of chia seeds contain the same amount of protein as one egg? They are also a great source for calcium, magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids. Carissa’s Bakery’s chia seed pudding is currently off their menu, but people ask for it so often that they wanted to share the recipe with everyone!

Carissa’s Chia Seed Pudding

Ingredients:

290 g coconut milk
473 g almond milk
95 g chia seed
2 g fresh ground cinnamon
2 g mishmish
seasonal fruit

Directions:

1. Mix seeds with spices.

2. Whisk together liquid ingredients and add to seed and spice mix slowly while whisking.

3. Pour into jars and refrigerate overnight.

4. Top with your favorite seasonal fruit.

Enjoy!

For more tasty treats from Carissa’s Bakery, visit carissasthebakery.com.

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites