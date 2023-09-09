Shinnecock Yacht Club Steward Robert John DeYoung Dies at 79

Robert John DeYoung

Robert John DeYoung died peacefully in his sleep at Stony Brook University Hospital on August 18. He was 79.

DeYoung was born under the rays of the Fire Island Lighthouse and baptized in the waters of the Great South Bay. A South Shore boy through and through, he grew up in West Islip and ultimately landed in East Quogue.

He was the son of Peter Lawrence and Anne Veronica Hassett DeYoung and brother to Peter (deceased) and Richard “Dick” DeYoung. He leaves behind his beloved family including his beautiful wife, Lee, and his three children, Dylan, Lily and Hannah. He was an extremely proud grandpa to Rosemary, Cecilia and Willem DeYoung.

After graduating from St. Michael’s College, DeYoung served stateside in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and then traveled extensively abroad. He wore many professional hats during his lifetime — banker, real estate broker, lobster fisherman, bulkhead builder, home aide, and, for 20 years, (his dream job and true calling) steward of the Shinnecock Yacht Club in Quogue.

DeYoung invigorated the junior sailing program, raced on weekends, shared his love and expertise of sailing with hundreds of young people and adults, and found joy and companionship in the many friendships he made throughout the years.

A devout Catholic, he was a regular at the 8 a.m. mass at the Immaculate Conception Church in Quiogue. The practice of his faith and the sense of community he had with his fellow parishioners (his “sanctuary”) always provided him with guidance and comfort. He will be sorely missed not only by his immediate family, but by the countless wonderful friends he accumulated throughout his well-lived life.

Services for DeYoung were held at the Immaculate Conception Church on August 26. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Ministries Appeal or to the North Fork Parish Outreach.