Who is the Suffolk County Sheriff? Dr. Errol D. Toulon Jr. in His Own Words

Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol Toulon, Jr.

For those I haven’t had the pleasure to meet yet, let me introduce myself — I am Dr. Errol D. Toulon Jr., the 67th sheriff of Suffolk County, and the county’s first African-American sheriff. The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office is the oldest law enforcement agency in Suffolk, beginning back in 1683. The sheriff is the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in Suffolk, and the sheriff’s office has jurisdiction over the entire county.

I was first elected in 2017 and was reelected for a second term in 2021. Prior to becoming sheriff, I worked for 25 years with the New York City Department of Correction, beginning my career as a correction officer and culminating as the deputy commissioner of operations. I am proud to bring a lifetime of law enforcement knowledge to the position and do the best job I can for the residents of Suffolk.

Corrections is in my blood. Growing up, my father was a warden on Rikers Island. I remember when I was very young, I asked him about his employment. He said, “We rehabilitate men and women.” That resonated with me throughout my career. Now, as sheriff, I believe I have made significant enhancements to our programs with a focus on rehabilitation and intelligence to enhance public safety.

In Suffolk, 85% of the men and women that are in our custody are returning to our communities. In 2020, I created the START Resource Center to provide those reentering our communities with resources to help them be successful. Since we launched the program, it has seen tremendous results with the recidivism rate of those participating landing at less than half of the New York State average.

I am also proud to have brought a new perspective to the office with an emphasis on utilizing jail intelligence to prevent crimes, solve cases and keep residents and law enforcement safe. Earlier this year I launched the Corrections Intelligence Center — the first-of-its-kind jail intelligence network that shares data, trends, best practices and potential threats across jails and prisons. We are doing what has never been done before — proactively collecting and disseminating information about drugs, gangs and crimes through this network.

Public safety is my main priority and I look forward to continuing to bring new and efficient solutions to the sheriff’s office. Transparency is a valued part of my philosophy, and I am happy to begin this column to answer residents’ questions.

If you have a question about the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, please email me at [email protected].