SCPD to Host Vehicle Auction in Westhampton
1 minute 09/22/2023
Suffolk County Police Department will auction off 120 sedans, SUVs, pickup trucks and vans at its Westhampton impound yard on Saturday, September 23.
The vehicles, sold as-is, will start with a minimum bid of $500. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine at the department’s Impound Facility, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton.
Potential bidders will be able to preview the vehicles between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. September 21 and 22 at the impound yard as well as one hour prior to the start of the auction.
Visit suffolkpd.org for a full list of vehicles, registration information and terms and conditions for the auction.