SCPD to Host Vehicle Auction in Westhampton

Suffolk Police are hosting a vehicle auction this weekend (Getty Images)

Suffolk County Police Department will auction off 120 sedans, SUVs, pickup trucks and vans at its Westhampton impound yard on Saturday, September 23.

The vehicles, sold as-is, will start with a minimum bid of $500. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine at the department’s Impound Facility, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton.

Potential bidders will be able to preview the vehicles between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. September 21 and 22 at the impound yard as well as one hour prior to the start of the auction.

Visit suffolkpd.org for a full list of vehicles, registration information and terms and conditions for the auction.