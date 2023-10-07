7 East End Polling Places Open Saturday, October 28 for Early Voting

The 10-day early voting period ahead of Election Day starts on Saturday, October 28 and runs through Sunday, November 5 at seven polling places across the Hamptons and North Fork.

Voters do not need to go to their designated polling place as they would on Election Day in order to cast an early vote. On ballots this year are the Suffolk County executive race, county legislative seats and a host of town positions across the East End.

The Twin Forks-area early voting polling places are as follows:

Manorville Fire Department, 16 Silas Carter Road, Manorville

Windmill Village, 219 Accabonac Road, East Hampton

American Legion Post 273, 89 Hubbard Avenue, Riverhead

Shelter Island Youth Recreation Center, 1 Bateman Road, Shelter Island

Stony Brook University Southampton Campus (Student Activity Center), 39 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton

Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 40 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

The early voting polling places will be open:

Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 7 a.m.–3 p.m.

Wednesday, November 1, 7 a.m.–3 p.m.

Thursday, November 2, noon–8 p.m.

Friday, November 3, noon–8 p.m.

Saturday, November 4, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sunday, November 5, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Polls will be open 6 a.m.–9 p.m. on Election Day, November 7. Fore more information, visit suffolkvotes.com