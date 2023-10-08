An Endlessly Charming Restaurant Row in Bridgehampton

Dopo il Ponte in Bridgehampton

It’s a hamlet that eats more like a village.

We’re talking Bridgehampton. It’s rare combination of farmland, ocean surf, historic architecture, world-class arts and culture, and small-town charm (we can keep going) makes it one of the Hamptons’ most livable areas — and one of its food-friendliest, too.

The local dining scene in Bridge is a veritable restaurant row, boasting name-brand chefs and eateries up and down an imminently walkable stretch of Route 27 that packs quite the gastronomic punch for such a small piece of the East End map.

From the famed steakhouse haunted by the ghosts of American literary heroes, to inspired Greek cuisine courtesy of a pair of Brooklynites, to more than several takes on the perfect East End bistro, Bridge is spoiled for culinary options (and almost all of them are open year-round!) Here’s a quick guide to the standouts among them:

Bridgehampton Restaurant Row

Armin and Judy

Inspired by the Riviera locales of the “Mediterranean, Basque coastal towns and country side road inns,” Armin and Judy boasts an in-house retail bakery with artisanal breads, handmade pastries, pizza, pasta, cut fries, local and sustainably sourced seafood, meats, poultry and eggs, cheese, charcuterie and freshly sourced Long Island oysters. There is a full bar, “serendipitous” cocktail menu and “whimsical’ wine list.

1970 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-296-8484, arminandjudy.com

Pierre’s

The French bistro on the heart of Main Street is “St. Barts, Búzios, St. Tropez and José Ignacio all in one place.” It was established in May 2002 and has never closed — they’re open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, 365 days a year. A noted wine list showcases important regions from all over the world, including France’s most iconic and lesser-known regions. 2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5110, pierresbh.com

Dopo il Ponte

Specializing in wood-burning oven pizzas and Italian favorites, the Montauk Highway eatery comes courtesy of the Dopo restaurant group, which also has similar outposts in Sag Harbor and Southampton Village.

2402 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-536-6006, ilpontehamptons.com

Bobby Van’s

Bobby Van’s, founded in 1969, was originally famed as the gathering place for literary giants like James Jones and John Knowles. It’s rumored that Truman Capote wrapped up his novel In Cold Blood in the original location. Bobby Van’s notable legacy can today be seen in the timeless steakhouse’s art and photographs decorating the dining room.

2393 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0590, bobbyvansbridgehampton.com

Bridgehampton Inn

With “thoughtfully playful” dinner menus changing daily and with the season, Chef Alejandro Osorio and his team combine modern French and European influences with authentic farm to table. There’s also a bar located in the original 1795 tavern room creating imaginative cocktails that complement the menu.

2266 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3660, loavesandfishes.us

Elaia Estiatorio

Elaia — the ancient origin name for olive tree — was founded by Brooklynites Chris Boudouris and Sofia Crokos, the husband-wife event and hospitality team. It’s been a perennial hit in Hamptons boasting a menu with authentic Greek favorites and an expansive selection of Greek wines and spirits you won’t find elsewhere around town.

95 School Street, Bridgehampton. 631-613-6469, elaiaestiatorio.com

Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House

Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House is inspired by the legendary executive chef’s take on farm-to-table cuisine using ingredients sourced from local fishermen and farmers. Open year-round for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House offers a contemporary Hamptons vibe whether you’re looking to enjoy a simple bite or a polished dinner.

1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-808-2000, toppingrosehouse.com

Almond

Co-founder and chef Jason Weiner creates seasonally focused and ever-changing menus that highlight his personal relationships with local growers, fishermen, artisans and winemakers. The result is “updated takes on classic French/Mediterranean cuisine, ethnic street food and lots of stuff in between.” In case you didn’t know, they hang their own charcuterie, grind their own sausage, ferment their own kimchi, dry-age their own steaks, and smoke their own fish and bacon.

1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com