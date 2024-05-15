Abigail Pawlik of Curated by Caddy Talks Dan's Rose Soiree

Abigail Pawlik of Curated by Caddy

Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust

Curated by Caddy head chef/owner Abigail Pawlik is bringing her excellent, fresh food to this year’s kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, Dan’s Rosé Soireé Presented by Wilmington Trust, on Sunday, May 26 over Memorial Day weekend, in Southampton. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as over15 top chefs offering up their best bites.

A Chat with Curated by Caddy Head Chef/Owner Abigail Pawlik

How did you get into this line of work?

I started at Hayground in Bridgehampton. I went to school there. When I was 13 I started apprenticing. When I was 14 I started running the summer cooking program there, and it was a love affair from there.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

One of my absolute favorite things is the overall farm fresh food we have available in the Hamptons. It’s just not available anywhere. It really is unique, the quality of the ingredients that we have out east.

What new food trends are you seeing?

I am seeing more and more farm-to-table, where it’s rustic coming back. People are wanting to celebrate the whole plant or the whole animal.

What is your comfort food and why?

Soup, any kind. I really love curries. My husband calls it my witch’s brew.

What is your favorite dish?

My fried chicken is hilarious because I have this unique way of doing it, where it’s this fusion style. I’ll do this more traditional Italian-style cutlet breading, I’ll use panko for a Japanese-style and then I’ll do a buttermilk but Japanese brine that has miso. That is a dish where every time I make it, whoever I serve it to, they’re like, “Can we have fried chicken again?”

What do you plan to serve at the event?

I am going to be taking some Caribbean inspiration and working on a few different favorites that I have. I’ll probably go with a local seafood and a rose demiglaze that I like to make.

