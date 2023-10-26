Dan’s Papers Palm Beach Hosts Fabulous Luncheon at Henry's Restaurant
It was a beautiful day in South Florida to meet at a local favorite lunch spot and have some tasty cuisine at Henry’s restaurant, right across the street from the infamous Breakers on Palm Beach Island.
The Dan’s Papers Palm Beach team gathered with South Florida community leaders, primarily from Palm Beach County, to discuss marketing plans for the upcoming season.
Participants included Emily Klein, Madeline Klein, Gina Sabean, Renee Dorsa, Susan Kaplan, Robyn Bouzas, Mauricio Bouzas, Steven LaRochelle, Marcio Dias, Andrew LaRochelle, Marianna Abbate, Doug Evans, Demetra Mattone, Ambassador Robin Bernstein, and Richard Bernstein.
Dan’s Papers Palm Beach will begin showing up this year starting in November and will continue until the season ends next summer.
Look for the first issue next month!