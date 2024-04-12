Chef Plum Brings His Culinary Magic to Rosé Soirée 2024

Chef Plum

The great Chef Plum will be serving up delicious eats at this year’s kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust, on Sunday, May 26 over Memorial Day weekend, in Southampton. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as over15 top chefs offering up their best bites.

Plus enjoy a full bar of craft beers, speciality cocktails, DJs, live music and lots of fun. Learn more and get tickets at DansTaste.com.

Born in Richmond, Virginia, Chef Plum is a graduate of The Culinary Institute of America with over 18 years of culinary experience. Chef Plum has worked all over the east coast in everything from five star hotels to great small neighborhood restaurants. Since 2006 Chef Plum has been focused on bringing great, whole, farm foods to families, small parties, celebrities and executives.

Chef Plum has been featured on Food Network, ABC’s The Taste, Ehow.com, Jamie Olivers Foodtube, Hallmark, The New York Times, national commercials and many other media outlets.

Meet Chef Plum

How did you get into this line of work?

It’s all I have ever felt I was good at. My generation of cooks is a broken band of pirates — the lost boys even — most of us did it because it’s what we could do, not really what we chose to do. Then we end up falling in love with it. Transitioning to television from chef was just a natural move for me, I was a theater kid my whole life, so when the opportunity came to meld the two, it just worked! And here we are multiple Emmy nominations later.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Inspiration, for me, comes from one simple thing: to make people happy. This is the hospitality business. It is our job to make people happy, not to placate ourselves. So many chefs forget that.

What new food trends are you seeing?

What people know about food now is so much more intense than it used to be. Non-foodies have a much higher expectation, so the standard is higher than ever. Even French fries have to be on a new level. I expect (this trend) to continue to grow, and people to demand quality even in quick service, et cetera.

What is your comfort food and why?

I grew up in Richmond, VA, so my roots are in a lot of Southern food. So, anything like fried chicken, a good Brunswick stew, barbecue and, of course, chicken wings.

What is your favorite dish?

This is an awful question for a chef — the only answer is the last one I served. (laughs)

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Oh, man! We are going to be knocking people’s socks off with the perfect Hamptons summer food: a slider. We are partnering with my friends over at 7X beef, the ultra-premium natural wagyu beef, to show how amazing two bites can be. The best part is that anyone can get 7X from their website, and after this event everyone is going to want it! We are finishing it with a delicious crunchy ’slaw and pimento cheese. It’s going to be off the charts! Honestly, what’s better than a burger and a great rosé?