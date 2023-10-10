Drew Barrymore Show Returns Sans 3 Head Writers from the Guild

Drew Barrymore, Photo: Sean Zanni/PatrickMcMullan.com

Now that the Writers Guild of America strike is over, The Drew Barrymore Show is preparing to return to the airwaves on October 16, even though three of the WGA writers, who shared the co-head writer title for the show — Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe — have chosen not to go back to their old gig, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This development comes less than 30 days after Drew Barrymore landed in a firestorm of controversy after the Sagaponack resident announced she was going to go ahead with taping her show prior to the WGA settling the strike.

When the strike ended, Barrymore made offers to her writers, which White, Kinon and Koe declined.

The production is currently interviewing potential new writers in compliance with the guild. The outlet reports that Kinon, Koe and White were spotted picketing outside Barrymore’s studio in Manhattan on several occasions, carrying signs that read, “Honk if you (love) union labor” or “Drew’s News: Strikes.”

The women have worked with the show since its first season. Back in May, Barrymore stood in solidarity with the WGA, and did not host the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The former child star won best host that evening and sent a prerecorded acceptance speech in which she called the three writers “our amazing, amazing writers.” (The trio has also earned two Emmy nominations for their writing contributions to the daytime chat fest.)

Neither White, Kinon, Koe nor a spokesperson for The Drew Barrymore Show gave The Hollywood Reporter a comment for this story.