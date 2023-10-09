Top Places to Go Pumpkin Picking on the East End

Pumpkin picking is a classic fall activity.

The season for pumpkin picking on Long Island is finally here. Good gourd, the wait is over! So, it’s time to plan a trip to a pumpkin patch on the East End with your family. We did the hard work for you and found amazing places to pick pumpkins, and you’re sure to find the perfect one to carve into a jack-o’-lantern.

Bonus: Pumpkin picking is only part of the fall fun at these farms and orchards! Now you just need to choose which one is perfect for your family fall outing!

HAMPTONS PUMPKINS

Fairview Farm at Mecox

Hours: Through November 5: Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Admission: $12; $10 children ages 4–11; free for children 3 and younger

Pick your own pumpkins, gourds, or squash, shoot corn from a cannon, lose yourself in an 8-acre corn maze and more.

Why we love it: Fairview’s corn maze spans approximately 2 miles of paths, with two bridges which allow spectacular views of surrounding farmland, Mecox Bay and the Atlantic Ocean!

19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com

Hank’s Pumpkintown

Hours: Daily, 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Admission: Pumpkins: $0.74 per pound. Maze Park Wristbands: $18 Saturday to Sunday and holidays; $12 Monday to Friday

Get ready for a full day of fall family fun when you head to Hank’s! It features more than 30 acres of attractions and activities, including pumpkin picking, three interactive corn mazes, wagon rides, barrel train rides, a jump pad, gem mining (for an extra fee), pedal karts, play structures, a giant slide and more.

Why we love it: When your kids are done exploring all the fun here, stop by the farm market for apple cider slushies and hand-dipped candy and caramel apples.

240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Milk Pail Farm & Orchard

Hours: Through October: Friday to Sunday and October 11, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Admission: No admission fee; pumpkin prices vary.

This family-owned Hamptons orchard lets you pick your pumpkins off the vine in addition to gourds and squash. And, of course, the orchard has apples during apple season.

Why we love it: It’s perfect for those looking for a quieter, more natural pumpkin picking experience.

50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill. 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

Waterdrinker

Hours: Daily, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Admission: Pumpkin picking area is free to enter. Fall festival: $20, free for kids 2 and younger.

Waterdrinker’s fall festivities include hay rides and train rides (on weekends only), mini golf, a sunflower field, a jumbo jump pad, corn maze, tractor pedal cars and much more.

Why we love it: The sunflower fields are absolutely stunning.

663 Wading River Road, Manorville. 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

NORTH FORK PUMPKINS

Andrews Family Farm

Hours: Daily, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

See beautiful flower and pumpkin displays, pick your own pumpkins, gourds and squash, purchase fresh local produce and baked goods, plus sunflowers and more.

Why we love it: On certain days, kids can feed, pet, and learn about the farm’s horses, rabbits, and chickens, take a tour of the greenhouses and farm fields, and take part in a hands-on experience.

1038 Sound Avenue, Wading River. 631-929-0038, andrewsfamilyfarm.com

Fink’s Country Farm

Hours: Monday to Friday (pumpkin picking, barnyard and play areas only), 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday to Sunday (fall festival), 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Admission: $10 per person on weekends and Columbus Day, $18 per person with hayrides and corn maze. Kids younger than 3 are free. $5 per person on weekdays.

Fink’s offers a wide variety of fall fun beyond pumpkin picking, including pedal karts, jump pillow, slides, costumed characters, corn cannon, kiddie train, pumpkin slingshot, farm animal feeding, and more.

Why we love it: Feeling frustrated? Shoot corn from a cannon or use a giant slingshot to send your pumpkin sailing. It’s therapeutic, we swear.

6242 Middle Country Road, Wading River. 631-886-2272, finksfarm.com

Gabrielsen’s Country Farm

Hours: Daily, 8 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Fall attractions available weekends only.

Admission: Free admission to pumpkin field. Train rides are $3.

This North Fork farm features train rides for the kids, a giant pumpkin to play in, giant games, music, characters, and more.

Why we love it: There is no way you’ll leave without fresh flowers to take home.

200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3259, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com

Harbes Family Farm

Hours: Hours and dates vary by location. Fall family attractions are open Saturday to Sunday and October 11, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Admission: Prices vary by location.

Harbes spans three different locations, each with its own exciting attractions. Explore three themed corn mazes, pick pumpkins right off the vine, stick around for a spooky nighttime maze, watch pig races, pet farm animals, check out the bee observatories, hop on a 200-acre musical hayride, see live music concerts, and more.

Why we love it: There’s something extra fun about picking your own pumpkin right off the vine, and not many other farms offer that experience (particularly those that also offer so many activities your family won’t know what to do first).

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 1223 Main Road, Jamesport. 5698 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. harbesfamilyfarm.com

Lewin Farms

Hours: Daily, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.; call to confirm availability.

Admission: Call to confirm pumpkin prices; U-pick is cash only.

This fourth-generation family farm was the first Long Island farm to offer pick-your-own to Long Islanders. It now offers a variety of seasonal U-pick options, including pumpkins and apples, berries, vegetables and Christmas trees.

Why we love it: Before you pick your pumpkins, head over to the farm’s corn maze.

812 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

May’s Farm

Hours: Pumpkin picking: daily, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; fall attractions available weekends only.

At May’s, children can take a pony ride, have their faces painted, decorate their pumpkins, and even meet Elmo. Enjoy a tractor-drawn hayride and make your way through May’s Amazing Corn Maze. Stop into the greenhouse to purchase mums, fall decor, homemade jams and jellies, and more.

Why we love it: The fresh roasted sweet corn will melt in your mouth!

6361 Route 25A, Wading River. 631-929-6654, maysfarmny.com

Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm

Hours: Through Oct. 30: Monday to Friday, noon–5 p.m.; Saturday to Sunday and October 11, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Call ahead if rain is forecasted.

Admission: Pumpkins: $0.79 per pound. Corn maze: $10.

Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm is a family-owned and -operated business nestled on the East End of Long Island. Farmer Jim is a third-generation farmer, but the first in his family to have a pick-your-own pumpkin farm. The farm started in 1976 with just over an acre. It’s grown into a 26-acre field where you can roam and pick from 18 varieties of pumpkins straight off the vine.

Why we love it: The farm doesn’t just offer pumpkins. It grows and sells mums, cabbage, kale, cornstalks, straw bales and more.

270 West Lane, Riverhead. 631-722-3467, stakeyspumpkinfarm.com

-With New Fork Family