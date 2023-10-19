Dan's Papers Palm Beach

Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Wetenhall Host goop 15 th Anniversary Dinner at The Colony Hotel Palm Beach

By Staff
3 minute 10/19/2023

Fiona Simmonds, Julia Amory, Elisabeth Munder

Valeria Lipovetsky, Christie Ferrari, Jenny Lopez, Vita Sirdorkina-Morabito, Sai De Silva, Stephanie HillJoe Schildhorn

Bianca Peyvan, Iman Hasan, Christie Ferrari, Dr Daniel Yadegar, Vita Sirdorkina, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jenny Lopez, Martha GraeffJason Sean Weiss

Sai De Silva, Samantha Angelilli, Jessica WangJoe Schildhorn

Blair EadieJoe Schildhorn

Malcolm Carfrae, Elizabeth SaltzmanJason Sean Weiss

Amy Astley, Sarah Wetenhall, Sai De SilvaJason Sean Weiss

Pamela Tick, Roosmarijn de KokJason Sean Weiss

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jordan KanegisJoe Schildhorn

Sarah Wetenhall, Elizabeth SaltzmanJoe Schildhorn

Noor TagouriJason Sean Weiss

Molly Mele, Nick Mele, Andrew Wetenhall, Sarah WetenhallJason Sean Weiss

Jenny Lopez, Martha Graeff SeikalyJoe Schildhorn

Amy Astley, Francisco Costa, Sarah WetenhallJason Sean Weiss

Jessica Kamel, Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina AkiskalouJason Sean Weiss

Kate Bock, Gwyneth Paltrow, Karolina KurkovaJason Sean Weiss

Tiffany Isaacs, Simon Isaacs

Nick Mele, Andrew Wetenhall

Paltrow and Wetenhall hosted a dinner at The Colony Hotel Palm Beach to celebrate goop’s 15th anniversary and unveil the new goop Villa at the hotel. The evening was created in partnership with Cartier, whose Palm Beach boutique celebrates the rich cultural scene of the community.

Upon arrival, guests were greeted with personal bottles of Cartier champagne as they mingled and toured the new goop Villa. Reimagined by goop, in partnership with The Colony Hotel and interior design firm Ronen Lev, the painstakingly renovated villa takes inspiration from the romance of a Parisian pied-á-terres and the vibrant colors and materiality of Palm Beach.

During cocktail hour, guests meandered outdoors and sipped on Sainte Marguerite en Provence Rosé, who brought a taste of Provence to Palm Beach. The bar was wrapped in goop’s limited edition 15th anniversary floral motif print, a nod to the botanical references in the goop x Fromental wallpaper.

For dinner al fresco, guests moved to Swifty’s, The Colony Hotel’s iconic restaurant, located near the pool. Seated under a lush, twinkling, hanging garden, the tablescape was a gorgeous balance of goop’s refined elegance and iconic Palm Beach revelry, with custom fuchsia tablecloths running down the center. Paltrow and Wetenhall toasted to the evening and celebrated their partnership and goop’s 15 years as a brand. The menu, printed on custom Cartier stationery, included a butter greens and endive salad, choice of potato-crusted halibut and roasted Creekstone beef fillet and a sticky toffee pudding dessert. DJ Pamela Tick provided the dinner entertainment.

Guests left with gift bags, which included goop’s new Colorblur Glow Balms, goop’s best-selling Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator in limited edition 15th anniversary packaging, goop’s Clean Nourishing Lip Balm, Cartier Sunglasses, Cartier flamingo stationery, and pajamas from Petit Plume’s collaboration with The Colony Hotel.

