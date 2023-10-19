Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Wetenhall Host goop 15 th Anniversary Dinner at The Colony Hotel Palm Beach

Fiona Simmonds, Julia Amory, Elisabeth Munder Valeria Lipovetsky, Christie Ferrari, Jenny Lopez, Vita Sirdorkina-Morabito, Sai De Silva, Stephanie Hill Joe Schildhorn Bianca Peyvan, Iman Hasan, Christie Ferrari, Dr Daniel Yadegar, Vita Sirdorkina, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jenny Lopez, Martha Graeff Jason Sean Weiss Sai De Silva, Samantha Angelilli, Jessica Wang Joe Schildhorn Blair Eadie Joe Schildhorn Malcolm Carfrae, Elizabeth Saltzman Jason Sean Weiss Amy Astley, Sarah Wetenhall, Sai De Silva Jason Sean Weiss Pamela Tick, Roosmarijn de Kok Jason Sean Weiss Gwyneth Paltrow, Jordan Kanegis Joe Schildhorn Sarah Wetenhall, Elizabeth Saltzman Joe Schildhorn Noor Tagouri Jason Sean Weiss Molly Mele, Nick Mele, Andrew Wetenhall, Sarah Wetenhall Jason Sean Weiss Jenny Lopez, Martha Graeff Seikaly Joe Schildhorn Amy Astley, Francisco Costa, Sarah Wetenhall Jason Sean Weiss Jessica Kamel, Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Akiskalou Jason Sean Weiss Kate Bock, Gwyneth Paltrow, Karolina Kurkova Jason Sean Weiss Tiffany Isaacs, Simon Isaacs Nick Mele, Andrew Wetenhall

Paltrow and Wetenhall hosted a dinner at The Colony Hotel Palm Beach to celebrate goop’s 15th anniversary and unveil the new goop Villa at the hotel. The evening was created in partnership with Cartier, whose Palm Beach boutique celebrates the rich cultural scene of the community.

Upon arrival, guests were greeted with personal bottles of Cartier champagne as they mingled and toured the new goop Villa. Reimagined by goop, in partnership with The Colony Hotel and interior design firm Ronen Lev, the painstakingly renovated villa takes inspiration from the romance of a Parisian pied-á-terres and the vibrant colors and materiality of Palm Beach.

During cocktail hour, guests meandered outdoors and sipped on Sainte Marguerite en Provence Rosé, who brought a taste of Provence to Palm Beach. The bar was wrapped in goop’s limited edition 15th anniversary floral motif print, a nod to the botanical references in the goop x Fromental wallpaper.

For dinner al fresco, guests moved to Swifty’s, The Colony Hotel’s iconic restaurant, located near the pool. Seated under a lush, twinkling, hanging garden, the tablescape was a gorgeous balance of goop’s refined elegance and iconic Palm Beach revelry, with custom fuchsia tablecloths running down the center. Paltrow and Wetenhall toasted to the evening and celebrated their partnership and goop’s 15 years as a brand. The menu, printed on custom Cartier stationery, included a butter greens and endive salad, choice of potato-crusted halibut and roasted Creekstone beef fillet and a sticky toffee pudding dessert. DJ Pamela Tick provided the dinner entertainment.

Guests left with gift bags, which included goop’s new Colorblur Glow Balms, goop’s best-selling Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator in limited edition 15th anniversary packaging, goop’s Clean Nourishing Lip Balm, Cartier Sunglasses, Cartier flamingo stationery, and pajamas from Petit Plume’s collaboration with The Colony Hotel.