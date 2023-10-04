Dan's Cover Artist Greg Creason Captures 'Hamptons Lady' Essence

October 6, 2023 Dan’s Papers cover art by Greg Creason

This week’s cover art, “Skeptical Spectacles” by Greg Creason, made its debut at the 2023 Hamptons Fine Art Fair and captures the elegant vibrance of Hamptons women. Here, the artist and owner of Creason’s Fine Art Gallery discusses the inspiration for this piece, how glass and paint are combined to create his signature style, and where to see his art across the country.

Meet Artist Greg Creason

What inspired you to create this artwork, and how did you choose its title?

This piece, to me, embodied what I perceive as the “Hamptons Lady” — sophisticated, bold and mysterious. I created this piece specifically for the Hamptons Fine Art Fair, and it was introduced at that show.

My wife names most of my pieces. So when she saw the final painting, she keyed in on the glasses (spectacles) and the look on the subject’s face.

What did the creation process of this multimedia work entail?

Even though I was an oil painter for over 20 years, I currently use acrylic paint for my mixed media paintings. I learned to master the art of mixing acrylics, which was a task when I first started using them. So, I paint in acrylic paints. All of my pieces include some sort of leaf, whether it is gold, silver, copper or a mixture. Once I am done with the painting and foiling, I place the blown glass scraps and glass pieces onto the painting, and once it is completed, I pour resin over the whole piece.

How did you develop your unique art style, and in what ways does it continue to evolve?

I came across this process by accident. I had never used any other medium on my artwork. I was asked to create a piece of art just like another artist, and I refused. I do not believe in copying another artist — ethically, it is wrong. Morally, it is wrong. The other artist used glass to create things like palm trees and crabs and did not have any actual painting background. I was not interested in creating anything like that. I am an illustrator and painter, so the idea of me creating something that did not involve painting or drawing was a pretty foreign concept. But, the idea of using something to put onto my own paintings was intriguing.

My wife suggested that I paint one of my “ladies” and put broken glass on it. I have been painting women for over 35 years. Women are my favorite subject matter to paint. So, after some thought, I created my first piece using glass pieces over my original painting.

What art accomplishment or accolade are you most proud of?

I am most proud of where I am today. I am very grateful that collectors are drawn to my work and collect it.

What do you find most rewarding about being an artist?

I love when my artwork makes people smile. I had one instance where a piece I created made someone cry. That was a pretty profound moment for me.

Where can your art be viewed now or in the coming weeks?

I currently have three of my own galleries located in New Orleans, Louisiana, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, and Naples, Florida. … I am also represented by the following galleries across the country: Masters Gallery (Denver, Colorado), Gallery Zuger (Santa Fe, New Mexico), Centaur Gallery (Las Vegas, Nevada), The Giving Tree Gallery (Sarasota, Florida), Burlwood Gallery (Sausalito, California), Michael Fine Art (San Francisco, California), Robert Kent Gallery (Marietta, Georgia), The Vendue (Charleston, South Carolina), Mexicana Rose (Cave Creek, Arizona) and Exposures International Gallery of Fine Art (Sedona, Arizona) where I am part of a show the weekend of October 13–15.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or additional information?

I am looking forward to the upcoming challenges and opportunities in the future. I am releasing two new pieces this coming month. Check them out on our Instagram or Facebook page! Thanks for the opportunity to be interviewed. It is an honor!

To see more of Greg Creason’s artwork, visit creasonsfineart.com and follow @CreasonsFineArt on Instagram and Facebook.