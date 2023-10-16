Hate to say I toldja so. Actually, I don’t. Last week we told you there was great buzz for the feminist mob family drama Fresh Kills. Audiences for the 31st Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) agreed.

The independent film written, directed by and starring Springs resident Jennifer Esposito took home the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature.

“Festivals are so vital,” she told me. “Especially one as prestigious as the Hamptons. I’m very grateful.”

Esposito was rare among stars who could come this year and promote their film. The actors’ strike meant people like Montaukers Julianne Moore and Liev Schreiber could only sit in the audience.

That didn’t stop sold-out audiences from showing up for nearly all of the films. And there were some important milestones this year.

The HIFF screened a lineup of films that are 49% female-directed and represent 42 countries from around the world.

The festival had a record number of submissions this year and screened 72 features and 46 shorts with 8 World Premieres, 3 North American Premieres, 12 US Premieres, 13 East Coast Premieres, and 7 New York Premieres.

Silvercup Studios president Stuart Suna and Vicki Ann Match once again threw a great party for filmmakers on Saturday.

HIFF Executive Director Anne Chaisson is quick to point out that this festival is audience-friendly.

“It’s so much better than going to Cannes or Sundance where it’s impossible to even get a ticket,” says Chaisson. “The actors strike had us shorten it from 10 days to 8 days,” she added.

One thing audiences like is the access to Oscar hopefuls like Bradley Cooper‘s Maestro, Moore’s May/December and Todd Haynes‘ The Holdovers.

Haynes was the only disappointment. An illness at the last minute forced the cancellation of his “Conversation With…” But Paul Simon was front and center for questions from a Rolling Stone writer about his six-decade career.