East Hampton's Jennifer Esposito Takes 2023 HIFF Audience Award for 'Fresh Kills'
Hate to say I toldja so. Actually, I don’t. Last week we told you there was great buzz for the feminist mob family drama Fresh Kills. Audiences for the 31st Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) agreed.
The independent film written, directed by and starring Springs resident Jennifer Esposito took home the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature.
“Festivals are so vital,” she told me. “Especially one as prestigious as the Hamptons. I’m very grateful.”
Esposito was rare among stars who could come this year and promote their film. The actors’ strike meant people like Montaukers Julianne Moore and Liev Schreiber could only sit in the audience.
That didn’t stop sold-out audiences from showing up for nearly all of the films. And there were some important milestones this year.
The HIFF screened a lineup of films that are 49% female-directed and represent 42 countries from around the world.
The festival had a record number of submissions this year and screened 72 features and 46 shorts with 8 World Premieres, 3 North American Premieres, 12 US Premieres, 13 East Coast Premieres, and 7 New York Premieres.
Silvercup Studios president Stuart Suna and Vicki Ann Match once again threw a great party for filmmakers on Saturday.
HIFF Executive Director Anne Chaisson is quick to point out that this festival is audience-friendly.
“It’s so much better than going to Cannes or Sundance where it’s impossible to even get a ticket,” says Chaisson. “The actors strike had us shorten it from 10 days to 8 days,” she added.
One thing audiences like is the access to Oscar hopefuls like Bradley Cooper‘s Maestro, Moore’s May/December and Todd Haynes‘ The Holdovers.
Haynes was the only disappointment. An illness at the last minute forced the cancellation of his “Conversation With…” But Paul Simon was front and center for questions from a Rolling Stone writer about his six-decade career.
PBS critic Neil Rosen says he comes out for a great primer on the Awards Season. “It’s my favorite week of the year,” he said.
Esposito now probably agrees with him.
Here’s a complete list of winners for the 31st/2023 Hamptons International Film Festival.
HIFF 2023 Winners
HIFF Award Winner for Best Narrative Feature
20,000 Species of Bees, directed by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
HIFF Best Narrative Feature Special Mention
The Feeling That the Time For Doing Something Has Passed, directed by Joanna Arnow
HIFF Award Winner for Best Documentary Feature
Tell Them You Love Me, directed by Nick August-Perna
HIFF Award Winner for Best Narrative Short Film
Xiaohui and His Cows, directed by Xinying Lao
HIFF Award Winner for Best Documentary Short Film
The Waiting, directed by Volker Schlecht
HIFF Audience Award Winner for Best Narrative Feature
Fresh Kills, directed by Jennifer Esposito
HIFF Audience Award Winner for Best Documentary Feature
Angel Applicant, directed by Ken August Meyer
HIFF Audience Award Winner for Best Short Film
Forgotten Founders: David Hempstead, Senior, directed by Sam Hamilton and Julian Alvarez and Merv, directed by Sam Roebling
The Peter Macgregor-Scott Memorial Award
The Breakthrough, directed by Daniel Sinclair
The 2023 Brizzolara Family Foundation Award to Films of Conflict and Resolution
A Revolution on Canvas, directed by Sara Nodjoumi and Till Schauderv and Beyond Utopia, directed by Madeleine Gavin
Victor Rabinowitz and Joanne Grant Award for Social Justice
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, directed by Anna Hints
The Zelda Penzel Giving Voice to the Voiceless Award
Wilding, directed by David Allen
Suffolk County Next Exposure Grant
These Days, directed by Junior Gonzalez
The Sherzum Award
Rustin, directed by George C. Wolfe and Summer Qamp, directed by Jen Markowitz
New York Women in Film & Television Award for Excellence in Narrative Filmmaking
Fancy Dance, directed by Erica Tremblay
New York Women in Film & Television Award for Excellence in Narrative Filmmaking
Honorable Mention
Fresh Kills, directed by Jennifer Esposito
New York Women in Film & Television Award for Excellence in Documentary Filmmaking
Beyond Utopia, directed by Madeleine Gavin
University Short Film Awards
So They Say (Así Dicen), directed by Natalia Luque
First, I Dream (Primero, Sueño), directed by Andrés Lira
Classmates, directed by Major Dorfman
Me & Aydarous, directed by Sara Balghonaim
Daydreaming So Vividly About Our Spanish Holidays, directed by Christian Avilés
HIFF Narrative Feature Competition Jury
Arianna Bocco, former President of IFC Films
David Koepp, American film director & screenwriter, best known for writing Jurassic Park; The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Matt Singer, ScreenCrush.com film critic & Chair of the New York Film Critics Circle
HIFF Documentary Feature Competition Jury
Caryn Coleman, Founder of the Future of Film Is Female
Marie Therese Giurgis, Head of Documentary at Play/Action Pictures
Carlos Sandoval, Emmy-nominated and Sundance award-winning filmmaker, best known for American Experience, Class Apart, and Farmingville