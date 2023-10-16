Music, Film & TV

East Hampton's Jennifer Esposito Takes 2023 HIFF Audience Award for 'Fresh Kills'

Jennifer Esposito's "Fresh Kills"
Hate to say I toldja so. Actually, I don’t. Last week we told you there was great buzz for the feminist mob family drama Fresh Kills. Audiences for the 31st Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) agreed.

The independent film written, directed by and starring Springs resident Jennifer Esposito took home the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature.

“Festivals are so vital,” she told me. “Especially one as prestigious as the Hamptons. I’m very grateful.”

Jennifer Esposito 2018
Jennifer Esposito, Photo:
Sylvain Gaboury/PMC, ©Patrick McMullan

Esposito was rare among stars who could come this year and promote their film. The actors’ strike meant people like Montaukers Julianne Moore and Liev Schreiber could only sit in the audience.

That didn’t stop sold-out audiences from showing up for nearly all of the films. And there were some important milestones this year.

The HIFF screened a lineup of films that are 49% female-directed and represent 42 countries from around the world.

The festival had a record number of submissions this year and screened 72 features and 46 shorts with 8 World Premieres, 3 North American Premieres, 12 US Premieres, 13 East Coast Premieres, and 7 New York Premieres.

Silvercup Studios president Stuart Suna and Vicki Ann Match once again threw a great party for filmmakers on Saturday.

HIFF Executive Director Anne Chaisson is quick to point out that this festival is audience-friendly.

“It’s so much better than going to Cannes or Sundance where it’s impossible to even get a ticket,” says Chaisson. “The actors strike had us shorten it from 10 days to 8 days,” she added.

Maestro. (L to R) Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre and Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein (Director/Writer) in "Maestro," Photo: Jason McDonald/Netflix © 2023 Courtesy HIFF Hamptons International Film Festival 2023
Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper in “Maestro,” Photo: Jason McDonald/Netflix © 2023

One thing audiences like is the access to Oscar hopefuls like Bradley Cooper‘s Maestro, Moore’s May/December and Todd HaynesThe Holdovers.

Haynes was the only disappointment. An illness at the last minute forced the cancellation of his “Conversation With…” But Paul Simon was front and center for questions from a Rolling Stone writer about his six-decade career.

PBS critic Neil Rosen says he comes out for a great primer on the Awards Season. “It’s my favorite week of the year,” he said.

Esposito now probably agrees with him.

Here’s a complete list of winners for the 31st/2023 Hamptons International Film Festival.

20,000 Species of Bees at the Hamptons International Film Festival 2023 HIFF
20,000 Species of Bees, Courtesy HIFF

HIFF 2023 Winners

HIFF Award Winner for Best Narrative Feature

20,000 Species of Bees, directed by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

HIFF Best Narrative Feature Special Mention

The Feeling That the Time For Doing Something Has Passed, directed by Joanna Arnow

HIFF Award Winner for Best Documentary Feature

Tell Them You Love Me, directed by Nick August-Perna

HIFF Award Winner for Best Narrative Short Film

Xiaohui and His Cows, directed by Xinying Lao

HIFF Award Winner for Best Documentary Short Film

The Waiting, directed by Volker Schlecht

HIFF Audience Award Winner for Best Narrative Feature

Fresh Kills, directed by Jennifer Esposito

HIFF Audience Award Winner for Best Documentary Feature

Angel Applicant, directed by Ken August Meyer

HIFF Audience Award Winner for Best Short Film

Forgotten Founders: David Hempstead, Senior, directed by Sam Hamilton and Julian Alvarez and Merv, directed by Sam Roebling

The Peter Macgregor-Scott Memorial Award

The Breakthrough, directed by Daniel Sinclair

The 2023 Brizzolara Family Foundation Award to Films of Conflict and Resolution

A Revolution on Canvas, directed by Sara Nodjoumi and Till Schauderv and Beyond Utopia, directed by Madeleine Gavin

Victor Rabinowitz and Joanne Grant Award for Social Justice

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, directed by Anna Hints

The Zelda Penzel Giving Voice to the Voiceless Award

Wilding, directed by David Allen

Suffolk County Next Exposure Grant

These Days, directed by Junior Gonzalez

The Sherzum Award

Rustin, directed by George C. Wolfe and Summer Qamp, directed by Jen Markowitz

New York Women in Film & Television Award for Excellence in Narrative Filmmaking

Fancy Dance, directed by Erica Tremblay

Honorable Mention

Fresh Kills, directed by Jennifer Esposito

New York Women in Film & Television Award for Excellence in Documentary Filmmaking

Beyond Utopia, directed by Madeleine Gavin

University Short Film Awards

So They Say (Así Dicen), directed by Natalia Luque

First, I Dream (Primero, Sueño), directed by Andrés Lira

Classmates, directed by Major Dorfman

Me & Aydarous, directed by Sara Balghonaim

Daydreaming So Vividly About Our Spanish Holidays, directed by Christian Avilés

HIFF Narrative Feature Competition Jury

Arianna Bocco, former President of IFC Films

David Koepp, American film director & screenwriter, best known for writing Jurassic Park; The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Matt Singer, ScreenCrush.com film critic & Chair of the New York Film Critics Circle

HIFF Documentary Feature Competition Jury

Caryn Coleman, Founder of the Future of Film Is Female

Marie Therese Giurgis, Head of Documentary at Play/Action Pictures

Carlos Sandoval, Emmy-nominated and Sundance award-winning filmmaker, best known for American Experience, Class Apart, and Farmingville

Bill McCuddy at Downton Abbey: A New Era screening
Bill McCuddy
Bill McCuddy is a frequent Dan’s contributor. He is a member of the Critic’s Choice Association, cohosts a movie podcast (“So I’m rolling in dough.”) with Neil Rosen and Bill Bregoli called “Sitting Around Talking Movies” and is a regular on the PBS/All Arts show “Talking Pictures” also with Rosen. He also reports on this festival for the industry website GoldDerby.com. On October 13, he will be very tired.

