Former Southampton Village Police Chief Candidate Hired as Administrator

Anthony Carter

Suffolk County Deputy Police Commissioner Anthony Carter, who dropped a bid to become Southampton Village Police chief following a feud with the former mayor, has been hired as the next village administrator.

The village board of trustees selected Carter, a former New York City Police Department inspector, to replace retiring Charlene Kagel-Betts, who will stay on as a part-time treasurer, as of November 13.

“This appointment is a rare opportunity for the village,” said Mayor William Manger. “Anthony Carter brings decades of high-level managerial and administrative experience in some of the most important positions in government. His knowledge of local government in Suffolk County and relationships with governmental officials will be invaluable to the village.”

The village board had originally voted to hire Carter as village police chief last year but he quit before taking the civil service exam to make the appointment permanent after then-Mayor Jesse Warren publicly criticized him. Susan Hurteau was later named the new police chief.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of the Village of Southampton,” Carter said. “I have previously expressed my interest in working for the village and this is a unique opportunity. I have dedicated my career to serving the public and I intend to work tirelessly to assist the mayor, board of trustees, department heads and employees in performing their duties and responsibilities.”