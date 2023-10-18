Stony Brook Southampton Hosts Meet & Greet with Dan Rattiner, Founder of Dan's Papers

Dan Rattiner with his of Dan’s Papers archive

Fans of Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner are invited to a meet and greet with the Hamptons-based author during a special event at Stony Brook University Southampton on Friday, October 27 from 3–5 p.m.

Rattiner, 84, is a longtime Springs resident with a B.A. in English from the University of Rochester and attended Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design. He started publishing The Montauk Pioneer in 1960, which would later be known as Dan’s Papers. He also helped found papers such as The East Village Other and The Block Island Times.

“During this time Dan’s Papers was the only source of information regionally for all the events taking place with the Manhattan families that had been coming out here,” Rattiner recalled of the bold-faced names that frequented the area. “I got to interview them all … Donald Trump, Billy Joel, Christie Brinkley… and I loved doing it, I really enjoyed it. That’s why I’ve continued on contributing to the paper with a column.”

In addition to writing his weekly column, Rattiner is a cartoonist and hosts a weekly podcast. He has written 12 books. Time gave him the nickname, “Hoaxer of the Hamptons” in 1975 for notoriously creating legends and myths on the East End.

In 2008, Stony Brook stored many of his drawings, diaries, papers and letters as part of its “Dan Rattiner Collection.” The university is now in the process of digitizing the publication’s archives dating back seven decades.

The meet and greet will take place in the Stony Brook Southampton Library lobby (39 Tuckahoe Road). Light refreshments will be served. Free parking is available in the lot near the library.

RSVP at alumniandfriends.stonybrook.edu/site/Calendar?id=105262&view=Detail.