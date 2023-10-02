Cocktail Recipe: TownLine BBQ's Your Momma Don't Dance

Your Momma Don’t Dance at TownLine BBQ

With the subtle tropical tease of layered pineapple in the rum and a dash of fresh pressed juice, Your Momma Don’t Dance has us visualizing extra beach days ahead, minus the traffic! Mix up your own version of this special TownLine BBQ cocktail at home with this recipe, courtesy of Chimene Visser Macnaughton, the beverage director at Honest Man Hospitality.

TownLine BBQ’s Your Momma Don’t Dance

Ingredients:

1 oz Stiggins Pineapple Rum

1 oz Capitoline Tiber Bitter

1 oz Amaro Nonino

0.25 oz Ripe organic pineapple juice

4 Aromatized sprays Bittermens Xocolatl Mole Bitters

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients but bitters and shake vigorously.

2. Aromatize glass, then add 1 big ice rock.

3. Double-strain over ice and garnish with dried pineapple flower.

For more cocktails from TownLine BBQ, visit them at 3593 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack or online at townlinebbq.com