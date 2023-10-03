Support Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County at Third Annual Walk the Walk

Walk the Walk co-chair Sharyn Frankel, Courtesy The Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County

The Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County will hold a kickoff for their Third Annual Walk the Walk at Veronica Beard in conjunction with Frame at 340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach on Thursday, November 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Sharyn Frankel, Barbara Stoller Wittenstein, Linda Schaps and Beth Schlager are the event’s co-chairs. Guests will enjoy appetizers and champagne, with a percentage of purchases going to the Children’s Foundation, whose mission is to identify and fund projects in the Boca Raton and Palm Beach County areas to aid at-risk children and their families in need.

The evening will also include a complimentary raffle with several items.

Walk the Walk is part of the Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon Weekend, taking place on Saturday, December 9 at 10 a.m. at Post Park, 104 Datura Street in West Palm Beach. The walk will be along the waterfront on Flagler Drive.

“We are delighted that Veronica Beard and Frame are holding the kickoff again this year to raise money for Palm Beach County’s children,” co-chair Sharyn Frankel said. “There are so many underserved kids in the area that need our help.”

Funds raised through the event will support specific programs at more than 30 local children’s non-profit organizations.

The festive atmosphere at Walk the Walk will offer activities for the entire family. The event will feature food stations and children’s entertainment including balloon animals, face painting, stilt walkers, photo booths, and more.

General admission tickets are $50 for adults and free for children. Participants and children will receive a walk t-shirt, walk finisher medal, entertainment, food and drinks. VIP tickets are $150 and include valet parking, access to the VIP lounge, a walk t-shirt, walk finisher medal, entertainment, food and drinks.

Parking opens at 8 a.m.

Registration, check-in, and food and activities begin at 9 a.m., announcements begin at 9:45 a.m., and the walk begins at 10 a.m.

Interested parties can register at childrensfoundationpbc.org/2023-walk-the-walk.

Each year, Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County serves more than 9,000 children and its volunteers give 45,000 hours of their time annually to the more than 30 charities with which the organization works.

For more information, visit childrensfoundationpbc.org, call 561-488-6980 or email [email protected].