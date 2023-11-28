Business

Hamptons Barber Lounge Opens New Bridgehampton Location

We’ll cut to the chase. There’s a new barber in Bridgehampton. Seby Diaz has brought his Hamptons Barber Lounge to the old Leo’s Barber Shop at 128 Sag Harbor Turnpike.

Diaz already has a location in Southampton and he grew up here on the East End of Long Island. He’ll now oversee both lounges.

“Growing up in East Hampton I have a lot of clients out there. In the summer this will be more convenient for them,” he says.

Families waiting for their turn in the chair seemed to signal the place is already a hit.

Diaz says he tries to make the whole thing “more fun.” So what makes a successful barber shop? “Primarily a good hair cut,” he says obviously. “But I feel it’s also a hub where you can find out news, talk about sports, get cleaned up and just have a good time.”

The good times start at $35 for a regular haircut, $6 if you want a shampoo and $20 if you just need a trim. You can walk in, but based on what we saw on a recent Saturday, you might want to call ahead for a reservation.

Hamptons Barber Lounge is located at 128 Bridgehampton-Sag Turnpike in Bridgehampton. Open 10-6 daily. Closed Sundays. You can make an appointment at 631-899-4118 or visit hamptonsbarberlounge.com.

