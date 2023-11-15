Little Beach Harvest Marijuana Dispensary Is Now Open on Shinnecock Territory

A happy customer makes the first sale at Little Beach Harvest cannabis dispensary. (Tyus Gholson – Scape Imagery, LLC)

The Shinneock Indian Nation celebrated the long-awaited grand opening of Little Beach Harvest, its newly constructed $18 million recreational cannabis dispensary and lounge, on the tribe’s territory in Southampton on Wednesday.

The two-story, 5,000-square-foot facility located at 56 Montauk Highway is touted as the first tribally owned and operated cannabis dispensary in Suffolk County — and because it’s located on sovereign Shinnecock land, its sales are tax free.

“We look forward to serving the community and ensuring a first-class experience,” Shinnecock Nation Chairman Bryan Polite said upon the dispensary’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Our journey has just begun, and we invite all of New York to visit our beautiful dispensary and experience what Shinnecock has to offer.”

The development comes more than two years after New York State legalized recreational cannabis use for adults older than 21.

The fledgling industry has gotten off to a slow start, with about a dozen East End farmers licensed to grow marijuana, but only one of the three dozen state-licensed dispensaries on Long Island opening so far.

Little Beach Harvest, first proposed in 2021, did not require a state license since it’s on tribal territory, but it is overseen by the Shinnecock Cannabis Regulatory Division.

“Throughout the millennia, the Shinnecock people have been leaders in environmental stewardship,” said Chenae Bullock, managing director of Little Beach Harvest and tribal citizen of the Shinnecock Nation.

“Our shop will offer the world our culture, honor this sacred plant, increase awareness, and provide resources for all. For Tribal nations like ours, this is how we build economic sustainability.”

Learn more at littlebeachharvest.com.