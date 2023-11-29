Nick & Toni's Offers Feast of the 7 Fishes, Wine Wednesdays & More During Busy Holiday Season

A chef from Nick & Toni’s preparing the Feast of the Seven Fishes

The maestros at Hamptons hotspot Nick & Toni’s are creating more great winter programming, this time hosting a “Feast of the Seven Fishes Wine Dinner” on Thursday, December 7.

This version of the festa dei sette pesci cena a base di vino, or the traditional Italian-American Christmas Eve meal commonly known as the feast of the seven fishes, will feature a six-course menu crafted by Chef de Cuisine Courtney Sypher Barylski and Pastry Chef Kelsey Roden.

Courses will be paired with Italian wines chosen by Beverage Director Chimene Macnaughton.

The cost is $175 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Wines from the menu will be available with special event pricing pre-order directly through Jacques Franey of Domaine Franey on the night of the event.

Standout dishes on the night’s menu include Arancini di Baccalà Fritto (rice balls with Baccala and squid ink aioli), Pesca Crudo di Passera (local fluke crudo, blood orange, fennel pollen), and a Risotto con L’Aragosta (with lobster and crispy basil).

If you haven’t already heard, Nick & Toni’s has also brought back their famous pizza.

The wood-fired pizzas are available Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday for dine-in and takeout and include a margherita with pomodoro, housemade mozzarella, and basil; the speck with smoked ham, butternut squash, cream, kale, mozzarella; the funghi with Pomodoro, fontina, mushroom, and arugula; and a quattro formaggio with ricotta, mozzarella, fontina and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Last but not least, the East Hampton culinary kings are also continuing their hugely successful Wine Wednesday workshop series. On November 29, the series presents “First Person: My Journey in Wine” with Erica Sigler, the New York Wholesale Manager for Kermit Lynch Wine Merchant.

Then on Wednesday, December 6, the series culminates with “The Italian Way: Aperitivi E Digrestivi, Culture and Cocktails” with Frank Caiafa, the Spirits Portfolio Manager at Banville Wine Merchants.

Classes in the Wine Wednesday series are held Wednesday evenings at Nick & Toni’s on 136 North Main Street from 5:30–7 p.m. Tickets are $35 each week and include tasting sheets, crystal tasting stems and small plates from N&T’s kitchen. Space is limited and RSVPs are strongly encouraged.

Visit nickandtonis.com for more info.