Out in Palm Beach: Ballet Dancer Steve Caras Is Wildly Grateful

Steve Caras, Photo by Silvia Pangaro

As William Arthur Ward once said, “If you can imagine it, you can achieve it. If you can dream it, you can become it.” This quote rings true for the successful, multitalented Steve Caras whose exhibition CARASMATIC: Through the Lens of a Dancer is on view now at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach.

A Chat with Steve Caras

Steve, tell us about the unstoppable dream that you had as a young man to become a professional ballet dancer in Oradell, NJ and about the obstacles you had to overcome.

Once seeing how powerfully dancers expressed themselves, I longed to be a part of their world. Yet it took years to gain enough courage to study ballet, knowing full well what the obstacles would be: disapproval from my father and bullying at school.

What was it like to be chosen and trained by George Balanchine, and to dance for the New York City Ballet? What memories immediately come to mind?

After only three years of formal training, to be personally invited to join George Balanchine’s New York City Ballet by the master himself, might just be the greatest day in my blessed life so far. One of the countless memories I have that especially stands out took place on my very first day as a company member. In the middle of his morning class, Mr. Balanchine guided me to the front the studio. He turned me to face his stable of thoroughbreds — some 85 dancers — patted me on the back and announced, “This is our new Greek boy … We will make him strong!”

Your next dream during and after this time was to photograph and capture dancers in a frozen moment in time. Talk to us about this segue and what it meant and still means to you. And please give our readers insight into your current exhibit, CARASMATIC: Through the Lens of a Dancer, which is now on display at the Kravis Center.

Some seven or so years into my time as a member of NYCB, I bought a used camera. Balanchine, who had long-since noticed my fixation with his company — which included my taking snapshots of everyone, everywhere — saw me fiddling with this upgraded camera one day. Then and there, he gave me privileged access to photograph his otherwise private world, provided that I show him everything. “I want to see what you see,” he generously shared. Soon after, he was mentoring me not only as a dancer, but also as a photographer.

My exhibition at the Kravis Center, titled CARASMATIC: Through the Lens of a Dancer, is on the second floor of the Kravis’ Cohen Pavilion. It covers over 40 years of my work, with over 85 images on display, and will run at least through the Kravis’ 2023/2024 season. There are bar codes throughout, for those who would like to hear me elaborate on the photographs. It’s open to the public, Mondays, 3–6 p.m., or by appointment: 561-651-4251.

In addition, what brought you to South Florida and particularly the Palm Beaches? What is it that you find appealing about our wonderful Palm Beaches?

I moved to South Florida initially to take on the job of ballet master and company photographer with a very young Miami City Ballet. From there I moved to Palm Beach, soon helping another young company, Ballet Florida, while continuing my photographic assignments across the country. Soon after, the Kravis began inviting me to get involved with their educational programming, which to date has included teaching classes, giving lectures and conducting interviews.

Most appealing to me about our Palm Beaches — other than the weather — is how the region has always both respected and supported the arts along with many other worthwhile causes.

What advice do you give to the youth of today, particularly the LGBTQ+, to dream a dream and achieve it?

Follow your heart.

One sentence: Steve Caras is …

Wildly grateful.

To learn more about Steve Caras, visit his website, stevencaras.com. Check out the Kravis Cenrter and CARASMATIC at kravis.org.