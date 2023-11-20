Recipe: Lulu Kitchen & Bar Fall Sundae
We’re fallin’ in love with Chef Corbet’s Lulu Kitchen & Bar Fall Sundae! Recreate this sweet treat with the whole family and eat the Sundae Scaries away!
Ingredients:
1 pint Vanilla ice cream
1 pint Coconut ice cream
1 cup Toasted shredded coconut
1 1/4 cups Granulated sugar
1/4 cup Water
8 tablespoons Salted butter, cut into pieces
3–4 Bananas
1 cup Dark rum
1/2 cup Dried cranberries
Whipped cream
Caramel Sauce Directions:
1. In a saucepan, over medium-high heat, combine 1/4 cup water, 6 tablespoons butter and 1 cup sugar.
2. Cook until the mixture turns caramel in color. Set aside.
Bananas & Cranberries Directions:
1. Rehydrate dried cranberries by soaking them in the dark rum.
2. Slice the bananas. In a pan, add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter. Add the sliced bananas and 1/4 cup sugar.
3. Cook until the bananas are nicely browned.
4. Add the rehydrated cranberries and rum. Flambé. When the alcohol has cooked off, remove from heat and mix in the caramel sauce.
Assembly Directions:
1. In a tall sundae glass, layer your ingredients in the following order:
Banana-cranberry caramel
Whipped cream
Toasted coconut
Scoop vanilla ice cream
Banana-cranberry caramel
Whipped cream
Toasted coconut
Scoop coconut ice cream
Banana-cranberry caramell
Whipped cream
Toasted coconut
Scoop vanilla ice cream
2. Top it off with whipped cream and toasted coconut. Enjoy!
