Recipe: Lulu Kitchen & Bar Fall Sundae

We’re fallin’ in love with Chef Corbet’s Lulu Kitchen & Bar Fall Sundae! Recreate this sweet treat with the whole family and eat the Sundae Scaries away!

Ingredients:

1 pint Vanilla ice cream

1 pint Coconut ice cream

1 cup Toasted shredded coconut

1 1/4 cups Granulated sugar

1/4 cup Water

8 tablespoons Salted butter, cut into pieces

3–4 Bananas

1 cup Dark rum

1/2 cup Dried cranberries

Whipped cream

Caramel Sauce Directions:

1. In a saucepan, over medium-high heat, combine 1/4 cup water, 6 tablespoons butter and 1 cup sugar.

2. Cook until the mixture turns caramel in color. Set aside.

Bananas & Cranberries Directions:

1. Rehydrate dried cranberries by soaking them in the dark rum.

2. Slice the bananas. In a pan, add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter. Add the sliced bananas and 1/4 cup sugar.

3. Cook until the bananas are nicely browned.

4. Add the rehydrated cranberries and rum. Flambé. When the alcohol has cooked off, remove from heat and mix in the caramel sauce.

Assembly Directions:

1. In a tall sundae glass, layer your ingredients in the following order:

Banana-cranberry caramel

Whipped cream

Toasted coconut

Scoop vanilla ice cream

Banana-cranberry caramel

Whipped cream

Toasted coconut

Scoop coconut ice cream

Banana-cranberry caramell

Whipped cream

Toasted coconut

Scoop vanilla ice cream

2. Top it off with whipped cream and toasted coconut. Enjoy!

For more treats from Lulu Kitchen & Bar, visit the restaurant at 126 Main Street, Sag Harbor or online at lulusagharbor.com.