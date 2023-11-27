Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make Mirabelle Restaurant's Pear Belle-Tini

The Pear Belle-Tini at Mirabelle Restaurant

Get into the fall spirit with a delicious Pear Belle-Tini from Mirabelle Restaurant. This cocktail is a delicious blend of pear vodka and amaretto rimmed with cinnamon sugar.

Mirabelle Pear Belle-Tini

Ingredients:

1/2 ounce honey

1/2 ounce lemon juice

1 3/4 ounce pear vodka

1 ounce amaretto

3 dashes cardamom bitters

cinnamon sugar

Directions:

1. Rim glass with cinnamon sugar.

2. In cocktail shaker, combine honey and lemon juice and stir with a cocktail spoon.

3. Add the pear vodka, amaretto and cardamom bitters and stir again, making sure the honey has dissolved.

4. Add ice, cover and shake vigorously.

5. Pour into prepared glass and serve.

Enjoy!

To peruse the cocktails and beverages available at Mirabelle Restaurant, visit mirabelleatthreevillageinn.com.