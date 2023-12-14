DTR Modern Discusses Dan’s Cover Artist Bram Reijnders

December 15, 2023 Dan’s Papers cover art by Bram Reijnders

Featured on the cover of this Dan’s Papers issue is the art of Bram Reijnders, a Dutch artist born in 1974 and known for his works that “undress adulthood” with decontextualized images of youth fused with urban images, pop culture and mass consumption items.

Avalon Ashley Bellos, gallery director at DTR Modern Gallery, which represents Reijnders, shares with us the inspiration behind the featured “Devolution” cover art, the themes explored in the artist’s portfolio and where to see more art by Reijnders.

A Chat with Bram Reijnders

Can you tell our readers about this week’s cover art by Bram Reijnders?

Bram Reijnders’ “Devolution” (2022) is made with mixed media and sequins. Dimensions: 53.5″ x 53.5″ (framed). Provenance: Bram Reijnders Studio.

How is this week’s cover art representative of the artistic voice and/or the themes explored in Reijnders’ portfolio?

This particular piece and the series of sequined works are representative of Reijnders’ obsession with creation through destruction. Once you place your hand and drag across the work, an entirely different image will appear, giving a sense of movement and evolution.

What are some key identifiers that define Reijnders’ unique art style?

Apart from his sequined works, he is well-known for his sculptural pieces which are composed of street signs and billboards — layered through a thick resin, and then set aflame. It is again this recurring them of evolution, destruction and rebirth that make his body of work so exciting and enticing to acquire.

When did DTR Modern’s relationship with Reijnders begin, and how has his status in the art world evolved since the gallery first acquired his work?

The artist has worked with DTR Modern Gallery for a number of years, and since working with the astute gallery his popularity and esteem has grown exponentially.

What would you say is one of the most impressive accolades or achievements of Reijnders’ career so far?

In 2020 alone, his work was exhibited in Galerie Mensing Hamburg, Galerie Mensing Konstanz and Cologne in Germany; Affordable Art Fair NYC in the U.S.; and the Open Art Fair London in the U.K.

With DTR Modern Galleries in NYC, Palm Beach, Nantucket, Boston and Washington, D.C., has Reijnders’ art proven especially popular in one of these art markets?

The beauty of the artist is that he has works that fit in every location. His beach scenes are a smash hit in Nantucket and Palm Beach — his street scenes seem to resonate with NYC. He is truly a multifaceted artist with a penchant for diversity.

Would you like to share any additional info about Reijnders’ art or upcoming exhibitions?

Reijnders will be making his first solo show with the gallery in SoHo in 2024 — as part of the DTR Modern Gallery Showcase. Be sure to stay tuned as there will be a lot of exciting announcements for this coming year!

To see more of Bram Reijnders’ artwork and to inquire about purchasing a piece from one of DTR Modern Galleries’ five locations, visit dtrmodern.com.

