Learn to Make Guacamole & More Mexican Delights with El Verano Chef Julian Medina

Learn how to make Chef Julian Medina’s chile relleno December 14 at El Verano in Southampton Village

Here’s a chance to learn how to make award-winning chef Julian Medina’s authentic guacamole while joining him for signature bites and a blackberry twist on holiday cheer.

The El Verano chef-owner – who’s behind the Upper East Side’s El Fish in NYC, recently recognized as a new addition to the Michelin Guide – is hosting a first-of-its-kind cooking class at the Southampton Village eatery (10 Windmill Lane) on Thursday, December 14 from 5:30–7:30 p.m.

What’s on the agenda?

First, you’ll make (and, of course, sip) a special welcome Blackberry Margarita made with Patron Ahumado. Next, the former Iron Chef: America contestant will demonstrate how to make his signature guacamole — all students on hand will make their own guacamole while filling up on a rotation of El Verano’s delectable appetizers.

Lastly, the chef will show how he makes El Verano’s specialty Chile Relleno.

“Everyone’s going to make the guacamole in the traditional volcanic bowl, called a Molcajete,” Medina told us. “And they’re going to eat and drink while we show how to cook the mole we use on our signature chicken enchiladas. It’s a fruit-forward Mole that you can pair with chicken, fish, enchiladas, with duck, with beef. it’s a really nice balanced sauce that you can use with anything.”

The Mexico City-born chef also promised that attendees will take home plenty of swag, including an authentic Molcajete bowl, a gift from Patron and, of course, festive recipes that will last a lifetime.

Tickets to the event can be purchased here.