Last-Minute Foodie Gifts, Gurney's Holidays & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Igloos by the sea are available at Gurney’s Montauk Resort this holiday season.

Season’s greetings! Only a few days until Christmas and you know what that means: it’s time to deck the halls, light the tree, scramble for last-minute gifts and get ready to eat! Here’s all of the must-know food news for this week and the Christmas guide for the East End. We wish you a lovely Christmas and happy holidays full of cheer and fun!

In need of some last-minute holiday gifts? You can never go wrong with food! TownLine BBQ is selling multiple BBQ-related items and other merchandise. This includes BBQ sauce, both regular and hot, their Townline jerky, their special rub, cups branded with the Townline logo, and a BBQ accessory kit, which includes heat proof gloves, an injector, a silicone brush, and bear claws.

Bedell Cellars and Corey Creek Tap Room on the North Fork are selling multiple holiday bundles for customers. There’s the Holiday Candle Bundle, including a locally made candle by Hamptons Handpoured, a bottle of 2020 Malbec, and a Bedell wine opener for $50. A Holiday Magnum Bundle which includes a 2019 Magnum of Taste Red and a signed hardcover copy of Sun, Sea, Soil, Wine: Winemaking on the North Fork of Long Island written by Bedell winemaker Rich Olsen-Harbich for $100, available in-store only.

There’s a tasting for two certificate and a 10% off bottle purchase for $50. At Corey Creek, they’re doing a festive fills promotion where if you buy two wines you get the third one free.

La Parmigiana in Southampton is selling holiday gift baskets in small and large sizes along with $20 bottles of red or white wine.

Finally, Citarella is selling numerous gift baskets and gift cards available at all locations. Some assorted gift baskets include a charcuterie spread, a Taste of Italy basket and a cooking kit.

If you want to dine out this Christmas, here’s a quick roundup of restaurants that will be open and offering dinner (we recommend trying to make a reservation). Tutto Il Giorno in Southampton and Sag Harbor will be open with both a prix fixe and the a la carte menu available. Old Stove Pub in Bridgehampton will be open on the 24th. The Palm in East Hampton will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Scarpetta Beach in Montauk will be having a four-course prix fixe dinner on Christmas Day which is $150 per person for ages 13 and up and $70 per child 12 or under. Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor will be serving a four-course prix fixe on Christmas Day consisting of an appetizer, soup or salad, entrée and dessert for $125 per person. Main Prospect and El Verano, in Southampton will be open on the 24th. East Hampton Grill will be open on Christmas Eve, along with Nick & Toni’s and Serafina.

Celebrate the holidays at Gurney’s Montauk Resort! From now until New Year’s, indulge in Gurney’s festivities for the remainder of the season. In addition to Christmas dinner, the resort and spa will be featuring daily festive workshops including gingerbread house decorating, donut making, cookie decorating, hot cocoa in a jar, and cupcake decorating. A hot chocolate station is open every day along with a pick and mix candy bar.

Lastly, available until March 31 are Gurney’s Igloos by the Sea, where you and your friends can cozy up in a heated igloo overlooking the ocean! The igloos will be decked out with comfortable décor, activities, and entertainment, and a seasonal food and cocktail menu is available, featuring shareables, seafood, salads, soups and desserts.

Reservations are required and upon booking, a $50 per reservation fee will be donated to local charities along with a required $100 minimum food beverage commitment (prices can vary depending on the time of year).

Did You Know?

If you’re a beer and snack lover, then you need to check out Walk-In Beer and Smoke! Located in Wainscott, Walk-In Beer and Smoke is the go-to convenience store for beer, groceries, cigars and more. They have imported and domestic beers from various name brands, IPAs, local beers and international snacks. Definitely worth a stop to check out!

Bits and Bites:

Il Buco al Mare in Amagansett is having a local Aperitivo hour! From 4–6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, there will be two-for-one oysters, lobster rolls, burgers and local beer specials!

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More has weekly specials Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.! Check their website for the specifics.

Bamboo in Southampton has $7 drinks and $10 app specials from 4–7 p.m.!

Night owls: The Point Bar & Grill in Montauk has trivia nights every Tuesday at 10:30 pm.

Food Quote:

“You know you’ve had too much to eat for Christmas dinner when you slump onto a bean bag and realize … there is no bean bag.” –David Letterman