Hampton Bays House Fire Leaves Man Dead

Engine

A 70-year-old man died in a Hampton Bays house fire that a woman escaped from on Sunday night, December 10, Southampton Town Police said.

Authorities responded to a report of a possible electrical fire on Rolling Hill Road and upon arrival found heavy smoke and fire coming from the residence shortly before 10 p.m., officials said.

Firefighters from the Hampton Bays Fire Department, Southampton Village Fire Department and East Quogue Fire Department extinguished the flames.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and once the victim, identified as Gregory Konesky, was extricated from the residence he too was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite all attempts at lifesaving measures, officials said.

Southampton Town Fire Marshalls, Southampton Town Police detectives and Suffolk County Police Arson Squad detectives are continuing the investigation into the cause of the fire.